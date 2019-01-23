BusinessPeople Daily

Westgate mall payout largest in Kenya’s history

People Daily January 23, 2019
Westgate mall payout largest in Kenya’s history.

MARTIN MWITA

Businesses and individuals who were affected by the Westgate attacks five years ago were paid more than Sh5 billion in insurance compensation, making it one of the largest underwriting claims in Kenya’s history.

According to African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), 86 per cent of the money or Sh4.3 billion was paid to Sony Holdings Ltd, the owners of the building that was heavily damaged in the attack.

Material loss

The remaining went to compensating businesses that were located at the mall and individuals who suffered material loss as a result of being in the building at the time of the attack.

The shopping mall was insured by Lloyd’s of London, ATI and the Kenindia Insurance. Westgate Mall hosted more than 50 businesses, including Nakumatt Supermarkets which was an anchor tenant. Nakumatt was paid Sh1.8 billion, Akwir confirmed yesterday.

Insurance Regulatory Authority data shows political, violence and terrorism (PVT) takes about 0.5 per cent of the total premiums underwritten in the country.

