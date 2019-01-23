Jiggers turn widow’s life hell on earth

If wishes were horses, Jelia Makomba couldrewind her life 30 years back, when her woes, which have rendered her almost immobile, had not started.

Back then, the now 80-year-old granny from Bochiroche village, North Mugirango in Nyamira county, was a strong woman who could run her errands unhindered until massive jigger infestation on her feet grounded her.

Severe infection

From her hospital bed at Nyamira County Referral Hospital where she was dumped by well-wishers, one can smell odour from her wounds metres away. The parasites have sucked life from her, causing her severe infection and swollen feet.

Although the hospital has become her source of hope and comfort where she is receiving not only medicine but psychological support, Makomba is still worried on how she will foot the bills.

This is because she has been living alone after her husband died more than four decades ago. According to her elder son James Abina Kabinga, the family had given up, deeming her problem mysterious and incurable.

Villager Joel Ondieki says the community disowned the octogenarian and no one wanted to be associated with her. Appealing for assistance from the local leaders for her medication and food, Ondieki says the family is poor.

Nyamira Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Samuel Ombati confirms Makomba’s condition which was caused by jigger infestation is manageable.

He says they have embarked on removing the jiggers and treating the infection with antibiotics and daily dressing of the wounds.

But the octogenarian is not alone, area County Health executive Douglas Bosire says about 2,000 homesteads are affected by the parasites.

He urged residents to observe hygiene including regular smearing of mud houses, and proper methods of sanitation. Bosire says to clear the menace, there are 1,400 volunteers doing routine surveillance, and taking measures such as spraying.

The county, he says, is also partnering with Kenya Red Cross to provide foot wear for the vulnerable people. He warns against discriminating against the affected saying that it will lead to un-ending cycle since community tends to hide those affected. – KNA