Around the world with the children

If travelling is in your bucket list this year, you may need to tag your kids along. It turns out that though travelling with the little ones is a real test for parents and may come with additional cost, it is beneficial to them ones

Lillian Njoki loves to travel with her nine-year-old son. This passion began one day when she travelled with her son and noticed that he opened up and was most at ease. The mother-son duo also became close and spent quality time. So inspired was she by this first trip that she made it a routine to book for travels with her son.

“I noticed that he opened up more when we were traveling than when we were at home. He would tell me about his experiences at school and at home. I loved the fact that we talked as friends,” she confesses.

Previously, her eight to five job made it impossible to bond. Her only time she had for rest were the weekends where she would do house chores while her son would be out playing with his friends. But during travels they have nothing to do, but bond and talk.

Advantages

Call it world-schooling, adventuring or even life-learning, a growing number of parents are travelling with their children. The desire to escape the pressures of work, spend a greater amount of time with their children, and also discover new cultures and lifestyles, are some of the reasons parents have joined this growing trend.

Louis Muiruri, an engineer by profession, also shares the same notion. Born and brought up in upcountry, he had the desire to travel beyond where he was raised and also have his children see the world. “Travel opens up my son’s mind and helps ignite his imagination. I want them to experience what I didn’t during my childhood,” he explains.

According to child psychologists, travel helps to increase the amount, and diversity of new experiences in your child’s life, literally increasing neural pathways and enlarging your child’s brain.

Eliud Ndung’u, a travel expert and CEO of Safiri Nasi adds that travel not only builds stronger family relationships, encourages independence and teaches responsibility, it also makes them adaptable and flexible. “Do not leave your children behind.

Bring them and enjoy adventure together! When travelling, the world becomes a child’s classroom teaching them that diversity is to be celebrated not tolerated. It also helps them discover their inner child,” says Eliud.

However, if you’ve ever travelled with children, you certainly know that it is a real test. Many parents would say that a vacation with children around couldn’t be called a vacation. This means that when travelling with them, one needs to take extra precautions and care if one is to enjoy their trip.

It may also mean carefully exploring the destination you are travelling to, browse the comments of other parents on forums and be prepared for all the possible situations.

Additionally, one may need to check out whether the hotels as well as apartments have children facilities. In most hotels, this would mean additional payment, so it’s advisable to inquire in advance about the availability of such facilities and the extra costs.

Caution

“First, consider the kind of trip it is, the activities available, things to do, and the people you are travelling with, especially if it’s booked by a travel agent. This would help you know what they will expose the children to,” he advises.

As a precaution, it is wise not to experiment with new food as many children are prone to stomach viruses and food allergies, which might spoil your holiday time.

If you are travelling by car, ensure that as often as possible, you take breaks for the children to relieve themselves or stretch a little.

Packing a collection of toys or even games is advisable as that would keep them occupied and would be useful as it might keep you in perfect peace.

Experts advise that new toys are better as children always love new things and this keep their attention for a longer time than having their usual toys.

“Since children get tired easily, I ensure that I go for road trips to towns that are near Nairobi. I also ensure that when I travel, I pack for my boy snacks and on the way, I give him the option of choosing what he wants to eat,” Lillian explains.

Eliud advises parents to relax while travelling with their children and allow them explore, mingle with other children and learn things on their own.

“Most parents are cautious and would keep reprimanding their children whenever they want to walk away from them in a trip. This is not good,” he observes.