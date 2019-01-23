Why I got 3 kids in a span of 4 years.

Naomi Kago had planned that by 30, she would be done with giving birth and concentrate on career and raising her kids. She shares how raising children with a close age gap is like for her

Sylvia Wakhisi @PeopleDailyKe

At 27, Naomi Kago, is a mother of three; all below four years. Her firstborn, Liam Joseph is aged three years and eight months, her second born, Milan Shanice is two years and three months while Chris Nilan is five months old. And don’t think she is just a housewife — she is a career woman who has a demanding job, journalism.

No wonder, a friend once told her that she is getting her children at a faster rate, while another sarcastically asked when she is planning to get a fourth child! But it’s all in her plan. However, she says it has not been easy.

“It’s like a day care setting for me! When one needs this, the others follow suit and even the little one will start crying for my attention,” says Naomi.

She became pregnant with her first child at the age of 23. Newly married, she wondered how she would hack motherhood. “Being a young mum is tough, and it is no wonder that many young working mothers sometimes opt to take their children to their rural homes, so that they can hustle without being disturbed. But one thing I always tell myself is that if our mums raised us, considering in those days people would give birth to many children, then why not us,” she poses.

Determination

Nonetheless, raising many children comes with a lot of demands. Hers has been an all-consuming experience of sleepless nights, diapers, breastfeeding, weaning and laundry “Even getting a house help becomes more stressful. I remember when I got my second child, I would change house helps from time to time. They would come and after a week, claim that the children are stubborn. That would see me miss work on several occasions,” she recalls.

Naomi almost fell victim to pre-natal depression after her first child, but somehow she was able pull through. “Two weeks to my due date, I began experiencing labour pains, which went on for 12 hours. The doctor told me that my baby was in distress and that I needed to undergo a caesarean section since this was an emergency,” she explains.

With the second pregnancy, she battled with thoughts of how she would handle two young children. Emotionally, she was also disturbed wondering what people would say since the gap between the two children was one year and five months. However, her third pregnancy was smooth.

The advantages of having children with a close age gap is that you may enjoy having all the messy, noisy, tiring diaper years concentrated into one reasonably short period. “As a mother of three, I have learnt to take up the challenge and tell myself that I can do it! To me, it’s a dream come true because I had planned that by the time I get to 30 years, I would have finished giving birth and what would have remained is just bringing them up,” she offers.

Balancing act

Having been raised in a rural environment, and coming from a humble background, Naomi says she works extra hard to ensure that her children live a comfortable life.

“For any free time I get to spend time with the children, we prefer visiting friends on weekends, going for swimming or a picnic. In life, you have to balance between how stable you are versus how you spend your finances. You can’t spend what you don’t have, hence you have to be wise,” she says.

Naomi terms her husband as her greatest support system in parenting. “As a freelance journalist, my job can be demanding. I remember during the campaigns leading to the 2017 General Election, he would spend nights with my second born child while I was away in the field. There was this particular day when I had to go to Pokot for a two-day event and he stepped in to look after the children. He has been there all along and I thank God for him,” she says.

For Naomi, motherhood has taught her responsibility. “As a mother, you have to be a responsible parent and look into your children’s wellbeing. Also, if we are to raise children who would become all-rounded citizens, you need moral support,” she says.