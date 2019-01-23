Narok teen mums, church combat malnutrition

Initiative educates girls on responsible sexual behaviour, encourages them to start a kitchen garden where they can plant vegetables, fruits

Evelyn Makena @evemake

In a sun drenched dusty village in Narok’s Emurua Dikirr constituency, Emma *not her real name* is preparing lunch. She sets aside some brown ugali made of sorghum, millet and maize flour as she tosses freshly cut kales in a sufuria.

The 17-year-old has been practicing in her mother’s kitchen the nutrition lessons she acquired in a teen mothers group that she attends weekly.

The lessons offered by a programme by ACK church, Transmara Rural Development, have been essential in helping the young mothers in the county avert malnutrition.

As expected of any teenager, Emma was scared when she found out in 2016 that she was pregnant. She did not expect that a relationship she had with one of her schoolmates would land her in so much trouble.

“It was a nightmare for me. For a moment, I considered procuring an abortion but I had no money. Then I thought of committing suicide, but talked myself out of it,” she recalls.

Disappointed, her mother refused to pay her school fees and Emma, then a Form One student had to drop out of school. A year and half after giving birth, she resumed school and is now rebuilding her life.

With every four out of 10 adolescent girls (ages 15-19) having children, Narok county has the highest cases of teenage pregnancy in the country. Data by the Kenya Demographic Health Survey, 2014, estimates the rate of teenage pregnancy in the county as 40.4 per cent.

The high rate of teenage pregnancy in Narok has exacerbated the problem of malnutrition with 33 per cent of children aged 0-5 years in the county having stunted growth. Some retrogressive cultural practices, low literacy levels, poor dietary diversity, low funding, shortage of nutrition specialists and recurring droughts are other factors contributing to high levels of malnutrition in the county.

“Culturally, pregnant women are advised not to eat too much so as to have a smaller baby and ease childbirth. This robs the mothers and babies of vital nutrients,” says Narok county’s First Lady, Sarah Tunai.

Expectant women are instead advised to eat only starches and water beginning from the sixth month of pregnancy.

Sarah, who also doubles as the nutrition champion in the county, says that malnutrition and rampant teen pregnancy are affecting the overall economic performance of the county.

Additionally, malnutrition in children affects brain development says Sarah. “Girls are married off early to older men. Others make an early sexual debut, ignorant of the consequences it will bring,” she says.

Transmara Rural Development Programme coordinator, Rodney Kaleke, says sex education is key, but it is low in the community. Parents are especially reluctant to talk to their children about sexual reproductive health.

“In most villages, girls do not have a place to sleep inside their parent’s house. They spend the evening with parents, but have to go sleep at their grandmother’s and in the process some end up elsewhere and risk getting pregnant,” adds Kaleke.

He says when pregnant, girls drop out of school. With an extra mouth to feed and no education, options are limited and the cycle of poverty continues.

Stunting, which means a child is not growing in tandem with their age, is a consequence of malnutrition. It has unfavourable consequences on the health and productivity of affected individuals.

“Babies are born with low birth weight and mothers are too weak, increasing the risk of mortality. Ailments such as diabetes, heart disease and cancers have been linked with malnutrition,” he says.

The church programme, has stepped in to educate girls on responsible sexual behaviour and support those that are pregnant or already have children.

Under the programme, teens in Kilgoris, Transmara East and West have formed 14 groups that have brought together 159 pregnant adolescents and 478 lactating teen mothers. “Girls talk about ways to avoid getting pregnant, share their dreams and worries,” says Kaleke.

To beat malnutrition, the girls are taught on the need to eat a balanced diet and shown ways to prepare food to retain its nutritive value. The initiative also encourages girls to start a kitchen garden in their homes where they can plant vegetables and fruits to ensure that they have access to nutritious foods.