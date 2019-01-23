NAILANTEI NORARI

Micah Giannelli is an Australian fashion blogger and style influencer. She started as a fashion stylist and went on to start her own fashion consultancy firm, which has worked with big brands such as L’Oreal and Topshop.

She has a unique and daring sense of style that has garnered her millions of online followers. She loves both colourful as well as monochrome looks that range from black and whites to outfits with same colour tone. Here are a few of her inspiring looks.