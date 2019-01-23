Amar Jonathan is head of marketing at Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, men’s style influencer, PR and social media consultant and fashionista. He recently won the Male Fashionista of the Year Africa award at Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards in Kampala. He talks with Nailantei Norari about his fashion secrets

How does fashion integrate into your personal and professional life?

Fashion is an ‘escape’ for me. When people travel to get away, I dress up. My friends and family notice I am having a bad day from how I am dressed.

At the office, my colleagues always jokingly ask me when I walk in, ‘So what are you giving us today, Zara or Topman?’

My plan for 2019 is to use fashion to create awareness about mental illness, especially depression among the youth.

Describe your style?

Edgy. I like pushing limits. Kenyan men like playing it safe, so I try to show that it is okay to have fun with your style. It is okay to break from the mould.

Do you think your style has evolved?

Definitely. I used to wear baggy jeans during my time in campus — don’t worry; you will not get any pictures of this on social media. Now you will catch me dead in one. Now I love better fitting designs that show off my physique.

What would you be if you were never a marketing and PR professional?

I have always loved interacting with people whether in a social or business context. I guess that is why I am in marketing and public relations. I would probably thrive as an interior designer too, since I have an eye for aesthetics both in fashion and in spaces.

How has your profession influenced your fashion?

I pursued a degree in sociology and communication and then later digital marketing. They both have helped me immensely in my career and in expressing myself as a fashionista. We communicate to others through our fashion even without uttering a word.

What is your best fashion buy?

‘Made in Kenya’ Ikwetta sandals.

What is your best fashion moment so far?

It is hard to choose just one. I think I would pick the red carpet at Kampala Serena Hotel for the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards 2018. I wore this silk suit where the blazer was held together by only a ribbon.

If money was never an object, what would you get?

I would definitely start a fashion house with the proceeds going towards helping the youth with mental illness in Kenya.

Who is you style icon?

Olivier Rausteng, the creative director of French luxury fashion house Balmain.

What is your signature scent?

CK One.

What do you stock up on?

Happy socks! Happy socks! Happy Socks! I always purchase happy socks even when I have millions of pairs at home. I guess one can never have enough happiness.

What is your fashion pet peeve?

Those guys who put on over-sized denim pants that sweep the floor. Why would you do that to denim?

What fashion item do you think should be a staple in every wardrobe?

A wristwatch. Just get one. It is a timeless accessory.

What would be your advice for aspiring fashionistas?

Be comfortable in your own skin first and whatever you put on will have no choice but to be comfortable on you.