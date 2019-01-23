My musician wife fears losing her voice

Janet Otieno’s music appeals to the young and the old. Her husband, Alfred Otieno Oduor, tells us more about their love life, career, and more

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

Briefly describe Janet in few words?

Janet Otieno is an award-winning Kenyan gospel artiste, songwriter and a businesswoman. She is a philanthropist, a loving wife and a great mother to our three children.

For how long have you known her and what is she like as a wife?

I have known her for over 22 years. We met at Redeemed Gospel Church in Embakasi in 1995, where she was in the choir and I was the pianist and the choirmaster. You could say we met along the musical corridors. Our love was not at first sight, but it grew over time and now here we are, man and wife. We got married in December 7, 1996. It is a decision I’m glad I made. Janet is my Proverbs 31 woman.

Who is Janet at home?

She is a meticulous wife and mother. Our three children say she’s the best mother in the world and I agree with them. She’s caring, patient, and supportive. The love she has for us cannot be described in words.

How was Janet like before fame?

Well, even before her big break in music, Janet has always been a hard-working businesswoman. She was managing our family business, something she still does to date. She is one of the top gospel artistes.

What’s her drive?

Prayer and reading the Word of God, that gives her and us assurance. She walks the talk and is a devout Christian. I am also supportive, so I always make sure I help her overcome the challenges when they steer our way.

How does she keep the two afloat; family and music?

I admit it has not been easy. Sometimes she has events that make her be away from home for a while, but she has somehow always tried to balance the two.

You work closely with her in her music. What is that like?

I enjoy being able to spend time with her. Apart from playing the key role of a supporting husband, I am her producer. It’s so much fun working with my best friend. We understand each other well and we push each other to work harder.

What is the most ridiculous rumour you have heard about her?

(Laughs) There was this time we heard that she’s not Kenyan. I just laughed it off.

What is her biggest fear?

She fears losing her voice. To her, that is her key instrument when it comes to serving God.

Were you prepared for the attention that came with her being a celebrity?

To be honest, I knew God had good plans for her and I prayed that when the time came, God would give me guidance and wisdom on how to handle the celebrity status. And God has been faithful.

Who writes her songs?

Janet writes her songs with the help of our talented songwriters. Her music is inspired by the Bible and daily occurrences and she has no plans of changing how she does her music. It has great content that reaches people of all ages, both young and old.

What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever done to her?

One of her fans once claimed to be her biological daughter (chuckles). She has a great fashion sense and runs a fashion house.

What can you say about the fashion revolution, especially in regard to Christianity?

Being a born-again Christian does not mean our dressing should be boring, right? All I can say is she dresses decently and is always smart. When attending a church service do not dress in a way that will steal other people’s attention.

I mean what is your motive?

It’s good to cover your body. It is the temple of the Holy Spirit. And my wife is keen to wear these values, no pun intended.

What’s her most prized possession?

She has several things she values, but mostly is her watch that I got her as a birthday gift. I won’t say the price, but it costed a pretty penny.

If she can dabble in another career, what would it be?

For sure, if she wasn’t singing, she would be a journalist.

What else can we expect from her going forward?

More songs, bringing more lives to Christ, and as The Bible says in Ephesians 3:20, God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think. We are trusting God to do more for her.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born 45 years ago in Siaya, a second born in a family of eight. I work with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.