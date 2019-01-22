English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

3,000 FAMILIES IN KILIFI UP IN ARMS: 14day ultimatum issued to mining companies.

January 22, 2019
More than 3,000 families from Jaribuni Area of Ganze, Kilifi county are up in arms accusing mining companies in the area of polluting the environment and having little regard for the residents’ welfare.

The residents say that more than 300 lorries ferry raw materials including ballast 24 hours a day causing them sleepless nights and affecting productivity in the area. Further stating that despite raising concerns, they have all fallen on deaf ears.

The residents have now given the mining companies a 14 day ultimatum or else they will paralyze activities in the area.

