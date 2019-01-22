BARINGO SANITARY TOWEL DONATION: Girls to Benefit From Free Towels

It is a reprieve for hundreds of school going girls in Tiaty, Baringo county after the government rolled out a sanitary towel distribution exercise in a bid to restore the dignity of the young learners as well as ensure they go to school.

Speaking in Kabarnet, Baringo Woman Representative, Gladwel Cheruiyot said the move is welcome considering that schools have been reporting an increasing number of absenteeism amongst young girls. This is however expected to change and curb cases of school dropouts.

Girls have in the past been said to use blankets and pieces of paper due to lack of awareness on menstrual hygiene.