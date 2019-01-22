PRESIDENT KENYATTA ADDRESS: Uhuru meets security chiefs in Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning met top police commanders in Mombasa in a ceremony that saw new county commanders unveiled.

The President urged the county commanders to take charge and work together to enhance security in the country while calling on the regional commanders to help in the fight against terrorism.

This coming a day after interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i addressed a gathering of all incoming county police commanders and regional commanders.

The new changes to the command structure saw the collapse of parallel commanders in the Administration Police Service, Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, all of the same rank.