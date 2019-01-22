Court dismisses MCAs summons case in Speaker Elachi ouster bid

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court has dismissed a suit filed by 13 Members of Nairobi County Assembly who sought orders quashing summons issued against them by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi last year.

Justice John Mativo declined to grant the orders saying EACC acted within its legal mandate. According to the judge, the MCAs ought to have subjected themselves to the process and challenge the outcome if aggrieved.

The MCAs are Anthony Kiragu Karanja, Peter Imwatok, Elias Otieno Okumu, Ibrahim Abdi Hassan, Leah Naikanae Supuka, Peter Wahinya and Susan Kavaya.

Others are Laura Mwololo, Mary Njambi, Nancy Maole, Grace Muthami, Doris Ngoyo and Ruth Maingi. They had accused EACC of being used by Elachi to intimidate and violate their rights to freely participate in legislative proceedings in the County Assembly.