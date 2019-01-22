Student in Starehe row joins Mang’u

Irene Githinji @gitshee

It was a sigh of relief for Form One student, Jack Mutuma Mbabu, who was denied admission to Starehe Boys Centre after the Education ministry stepped in and allowed him to join Mang’u High School.

The ministry secured Mutuma’s admission days after he was turned away from Starehe, leaving him and his parents desperate.

The ministry issued Mutuma with the new admission letter yesterday morning. Starehe Boys’ administration had accused Mutuma’s father of “behaving inappropriately and failing to meet admission procedures”.

Mutuma scored 417 marks in last year’s KCPE exam and was admitted to Starehe, which was his first choice.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi yesterday said Mutuma was duly selected through the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) but was denied placement when he reported to Starehe last week.

Murungi further said he will be petitioning the National Assembly committee on Education to follow up the matter and summon Starehe’s administration to explain circumstances behind Mutuma being denied admission despite having requisite marks and also the official admission letter.

Consequently, he urged the ministry to step in and investigate the matter, to establish whether several others have previously been denied admission in a similar situation.

“Mutuma has been admitted to Mang’u High and he is very excited about it because it was also his school of choice. I will support the boy all through to Form Four through bursary because he looks like a promising student. The onus is on the ministry to ensure that this does not occur again,” Murungi, who spoke from Parliament Buildings, said yesterday.

But in a rejoinder last evening, Starehe administration defended its action, saying the school has an elaborate system where students select the school as their first choice, in a process undertaken during the first term of the year they are to sit for their KCPE exam.

Acting director Josphat Mwaura said in a media statement the student is then expected to fill a comprehensive form, usually referred to as yellow form and submit it to the school by July of the same year they are sitting the exam.

“This form sets out the family circumstances of the student, includes a report from the primary school headmaster on his performance and discipline and the details are certified by a local leader and a spiritual leader. For last year, we received more than 1,500 yellow forms by the stipulated July 31, deadline,” he said. He said the forms submitted are reviewed between August and November.