Police repulse militant attack on Garissa building site

Gallant police officers on Sunday evening fought off armed suspected al Shaabab militants on a mission to attack a construction site in Garissa.

The more than eight militiamen attempted to overrun a Chinese Road Construction site in Shimbirey, about 50 kms from Garissa town.

County Police Commander Richard Kerina said swift response by police helped save many lives. Residents said the hooded assailants were all armed with AK-47 rifles.

They kidnapped a man from a nearby village and ordered him to lead them to the site. A villager tipped police officers guarding the site who, together with colleagues, lay in wait for the attackers.

Kerina said the ensuing shoot out lasted about 15 minutes before the beaten militants fled into nearby thickets.

Four people were injured among them the wife of one of the security guards, who was rushed to Garissa County Referral Hospital with a bullet lodged in her shoulder.

The police boss said her condition was stable, adding that security teams were pursuing the militants who escaped on foot towards Dadaab.

“Traces of blood indicate that quite a number of them sustained serious bullet injuries and we are right on their heels. Soon we shall catch up with them,” he said.

“There is top notch coordination from officers in and around the area up to the border area and with the help of wananchi, we shall ensure that these criminals are arrested and brought to book,” he added.

Further interrogation

Workers expressed fear saying they were vulnerable to further attacks, as they were not guarded. “We have always been living in fear of being attacked as opposed to the Chinese camp that is well guarded and has a perimeter fence around it. The government should prioritise our security before the worst happens,” said one worker who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, three suspected al-Shabaab militants armed with Ak-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition arrested in Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab at the weekend have been transferred to Nairobi for further interrogation.

They had boarded a taxi from the Kenya-Somalia border but when they asked the driver to skirt police checks, he became suspicious and drove right into a police camp and fled. A gun and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects. -KNA