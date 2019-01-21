Probe seeks to establish possible links between staff, attackers

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The arrest yesterday morning of a driver with a city firm whose owners are closely associated with DusitD2 hotel and office in Nairobi is the clearest pointer yet to a likely insider complicity in the terror attack that claimed 21 lives and left scores injured last week.

As the anti-terror fight went a notch higher, police believe the suspect identified as Nelson Mwangi— also known as Gadaffi aka Munene—may have been among those who had ferried the deadly arsenal of guns, ammunition and grenades, to some hotel rooms hours before the attack took place.

They also suspect that he, and other wayward hotel employees, may have provided crucial information to the terrorists during the surveillance on the target facility.

Plead innocence

The development came on a day three of the nine individuals on the “most wanted list” linked to the attack surrendered to police in Isiolo and pleaded innocence.

At the same time, the court yesterday allowed police to detain the mother of the attack mastermind Salim Gichunge, Ms Sakina Mariam Abdalla and two others, Muktar Ibrahim Ali and Issak Hussein for 30 days to enable them complete investigations.

The arrest of Gadaffi alias Munene, a loader at Lacheka Lubricants in 2008, on Bandari road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area before he later joined Jim Cab taxis as a driver, confirms fears raised by a United Nations report that catalogues the difficulties Kenya faces in the anti-terror fight. The report cites emerging cases of homegrown terror, poor policing and integrity deficit as some of the obstacles the country has to confront in the renewed threat after a five-year lull.

The last major attack was in 2015 at Garissa University College that left 147 dead and followed another deadly raid at Westgate Mall in the City that claimed 67. According to police, Gadaffi’s employers, the Sanghrajka family, own Tile and Carpet and DusitD2 property.

Police sources said detectives were yesterday evening trying to establish whether he had been in constant communication with some of the terrorists behind the attack days before the heinous incident.

Former driver

Gadaffi, who is said to have been persuaded to surrender after he featured in the list of terror suspects being sought by authorities following the 14 Riverside Drive attack, once operated as a driver plying the Eastleigh route for close to 10 years.

Although he was firm that he is not a terrorist and that he has never left the country, it emerged that he was wanted “to clear some issues”.

He was reportedly responding to claims that he was among persons who previously left the country to join the terror gang, al Shabaab and later returned home.

In Isiolo, three terror suspects—Abdi Ali Kanchora, Boru Abdi Bidu and Ramadhan Wario Bonaya (alias Rasho)— who were accompanied by their parents on Monday surrendered to police claiming they were innocent and in danger.

There had been reports of a fourth suspect’s surrender or arrest by police but Isiolo county Commissioner John Ondego said they were not aware.

The suspects are being questioned by detectives, a day after the National Police Service (NPS) released a list of the eight most wanted, armed and dangerous persons under the kaa chonjo! Usinyamaze campaign.

Police believe a cell that had been operating from Isiolo was behind the attack, where the suspects also surrendered.

Others yet to surrender are Didu Mohamed Fugicha, Violet Kemunto alias Khadija, believed to be wife of one of last week’s Dusit Hotel attacker Ali Salim Gichunge, Hussein Adan Hussein Alis Etto and a man only identified as Omari.

The parents of the three who hail from Tulloroba in Isiolo took their complaint to the deputy county commissioner’s office following publication of the list by the NPS.

They claimed they were shocked when they saw their children’s names in the media on Sunday night yet they had been willing to take them to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Anti-Terror Police Unit for interrogation.

Abdi Bidu, father of Bidu, explained that the three had attempted to cross over to Somalia in 2017 but were intercepted, adding that their cases were ongoing, but that they had been freed on bond.

Reformed suspects

The parents said the suspects are now boda boda operators in Isiolo town, had reformed and were giving information to the government.

Hussein Wario, Bonaya’s brother, asked the government to assure them of the security of the three. He said his brother was arrested while watching a soccer match in a hall in Isiolo town three years ago and that Bonaya and the others have been reporting to the ATPU as directed.

Another parent, Halima Boru said her son, Kanchora, had been selling second hand clothes when he was arrested three years ago.

The Isiolo Parents Association, whose chairman accompanied the parents to the deputy county commissioner’s office, questioned the government’s motive in releasing the list, as the cases had not been concluded.

On Sunday it had emerged that the al Shabaab bride, Kemunto, also most wanted suspect, could have planned to flee the country as the terrorists launched attacks at the DusitD2 complex.

The revelation came after a luggage containing clothes and personal items which she had sent last week from Nairobi, was seized from a courier service provider in Mandera town.

She was to pick the parcel on Wednesday but failed to do so and her whereabouts remain unknown. Also questioned are workers at the courier company.

It has further emerged that Kemunto had met her mother days earlier in Ruai, Nairobi and informed her she was to leave the City for an undisclosed place to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. Kemunto’s mother has also been questioned.

Suicide bomber Salim Mahir’s widow Suhaila Mwalim Bakari was arrested on Saturday morning at her Bakarani home in Kisauni.