Uasu says Amina making ‘opaque’ sector reforms

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) yesterday faulted the Education ministry for alleged failure to engage key stakeholders in policy reforms.

Uasu claimed the ministry is undertaking “momentous education reforms opaquely, without participation and involvement of key stakeholders”.

In a letter to Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed dated January 21, the union called for their urgent involvement in all matters concerning university education.

Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga (pictured)urged Amina to provide the union with information and documents relating to the proposed sessional paper titled ‘Reforming Education and Training for Sustainable Development’, presented to the National Assembly.

He said the Sessional paper, includes proposals to introduce a differentiated model of payment of academic staff salaries depending on the courses taught and discipline of research undertaken.

The union is also seeking a report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on University Education appointed vide Gazette Notice No. 3552, dated April 17, 2018, and the report on differentiated unit costs prepared by the Vice Chancellors Committee.

“Such policy proposals that will reform and impact higher education require participation of stakeholders,” read the letter in part.