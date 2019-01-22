Governors deny claims on development funds

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Governors have dismissed a report by the Controller of Budget (CoB) linking them to the misuse of development funds.

The governors said there was a delay in disbursement of funds to counties, therefore, most counties opted to use money allocated for development on other matters, especially payment of county staff salaries.

Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya said some of the money went into funding service delivery projects such as buying medicine for hospitals.

“Most counties got money in October, while the first quarter ended in September. At this time most counties operated cashless,” he said.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, while defending governors, said Treasury had not delivered money for the first three months of the financial year and the only option was to use money allocated for other portfolios, including development.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria said the council will have a meeting with Commission on Revenue Allocation to deliberate further the allocation of resources.

A report by the CoB listed several counties as having utilised very little of the money allocated for development, with 24 having not spent a coin for the purpose. It further showed most of the money was used to pay hefty MCAs’ allowances. This comes as preparations for the sixth devolution conference to be held in Kirinyaga are underway.