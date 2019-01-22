NYS scam suspect loses bid to terminate prosecution

A suspect, whose company is linked to Sh468 million National Youth Service scandal, has lost a bid to terminate his prosecution.

This is after Justice John Onyiego of Anti-Corruption court declined to quash the criminal proceedings against Peter Wagura Kimari, a director with Arkroad Holdings Limited, saying the High Court has no jurisdiction to evaluate evidence linking him to the scam.

He ruled that Wagura did not prove he will suffer any violation of his fundamental rights as he will be given the right to be heard by the trial court hence no prejudice will be suffered.

“It is my finding that Wagura was properly charged and that his prosecution process should continue as scheduled and the case to be determined on merit,” ruled Justice Onyiego.

He also ruled that also a prohibition is never appropriate where a decision to charge has already been approved. “The grounds cited and reasons advanced for grant of orders is not merited hence the prayer is disallowed,” ruled Justice Onyiego.

Wagura and his co-director Antony Makara Wamiti are on trial together with former PS Lillian Omollo and 30 others at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over the loss of public monies.