Ex-county official given two weeks to file response

The High Court yesterday granted a former Nairobi County government official and his wife two weeks to file their court papers in a case in which the anti-graft body has sued them over unexplained acquired assets worth Sh329 million.

Anti-Corruption Judge Hedwig Ong’udi allowed Stephen Osiro and his wife Caroline Obwa’s lawyer 14 days to file their written responses before February 11. The lawyer sought more time to file the responses saying their witnesses are yet to record statements.

In the case, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking a permanent injunction against Osiro and Obwa restraining them from selling, alienating charging transferring or disposing or in any other way dealing with 19 properties in Kisumu, Muhoroni and others in Nairobi as well as two cars.

It is alleged that the two had used Sh116 million to purchase various apartments and land in Kisumu and Muhoroni.

Last November, Justice Ongu’di temporary restrained the two from transferring or selling properties believed to be proceeds of crime pending the hearing and determination of the application.