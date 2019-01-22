Drop out of Embakasi race, Wiper tells ODM

George Kebaso @Morarak

Wiper Party and its National Super Alliance (NASA) partner ODM are now locked in a fight over the impending Embakasi South parliamentary by-election scheduled for April 5.

Yesterday, as Wiper top leadership convened an urgent National Executive Council (NEC) where it warned its partner to drop out of the race, the Orange party went ahead and granted Irshad Sumra a direct ticket to vie for the seat.

Through a letter sent to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the party has presented the names of Sumra (Embakasi South) and Christopher Odhiambo Karani (Ugenya).

“We wish to inform you that the NEC resolved that the mode of nomination shall be by direct ticket,” read part of the letter.

On the other hand, Wiper resolved to fully support Julius Mawathe for the re-run in the by-election. They warned ODM that insistence to field a candidate will soil the cordial relations they have enjoyed as Nasa Coalition partners.

“My party top national leadership led by leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has resolved to fully walk with me until we win the seat for the Embakasi South seat. They have prevailed upon our big brother, ODM, in the spirit of the handshake to withdraw their candidate,” Mawathe said.

NEC warned that if ODM does not withdraw their candidate they risk an embarrassing showdown at the by-election. The party feels that since the Embakasi South is the only seat Wiper Party won out of the 17 Parliamentary seats in Nairobi County, ODM should withdraw.

This is even as some disgruntled Jubilee aspirants threatened to go to court today to seek orders to compel the party to reconsider fielding a candidate.

One of the Jubilee would-be candidate, Credius Oigara who is filing court papers today, wants the court to ask the the coalition leadership to reconsider growth of democracy in the outfit by fielding a candidate in the mini-poll.