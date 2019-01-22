Marende shortlisted to take over from Kavuludi at NPSC

Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende is among 14 people shortlisted for position of chairperson of the National Police Service Commission.

The panel appointed to undertake the exercise shortlisted 10 retired police officers and 39 others. Interviews start on January 28 and end on February 2, the selection panel said.

The panel chair Stephen Kirogo said they intend to recruit three commissioners who do not have police service experience, a chairman and two who are retired police officers.

Former commissioners headed by Johnstone Kavuludi left office last year at the end of their six-year term. Those shortlisted for the position of chairman include Marende, Justice Joyce Aluoch, Zachary Mwangi, Elijah Kodoh, Peter Ole Nkuraiya, Mukutar Abdi, Eliud Kinuthia and Lucy Wanja.

Retired police officers shortlisted include Peter Mwangi, Benjamin Onsongo, Eusabius Laibuta, Lilian Kiamba, Charles Njoka, James Ngului and Margaret Chege.

The recruitment of the commissioners comes at a time when the term of the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is coming to an end. He is scheduled to leave office before March.