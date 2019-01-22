Gun holders given two months to comply with new regulations

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has given licenced gun holders two months to register and obtain a microchip-enabled biometric cards, in a directive aimed at maintaining an accurate record of licenced gun holders in the country.

He said the biometric card would provide all the necessary details about the gun holder and circumstances under which the weapon is being held.

Speaking at a Mombasa hotel during the joint 2019 first quarter security meeting bringing together top security chiefs, the CS said all gun holders are expected to be registered by March 19.

Matiang’i said the directive is in line with the ongoing automation of the national police service operation under Digital Human Resource Information System that is also intended to keep the police ahead of high-tech crimes. The move, he said, will save the security sector the agony of tracing guns used in crime scenes.

“Everyone who holds a gun must be registered and have a card by March 19. All police officers in this room understand the pain we go through after collecting cartridges but we end up not being able to locate the guns because they are not registered,” said the CS. He directed police commanders to spearhead the registration process.