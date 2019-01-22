County police chiefs moved in major shake-up

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has reshuffled all county police commanders in the changes which also saw six women elevated.

Some 46 police commanders were affected by the changes unveiled during a security meeting chaired by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i in Mombasa. County Commissioners and other top level security teams are meeting in the coastal city.

Seven women landed position of County Police Commander in the new line-up. Naomi Ichami will be in charge of Bomet county, Leah Ngutu (Kirinyaga), Beatrice Gachago (Kajiado), Lydia Ligami (Kitui), Adan Hassan Yunis (Narok), Esther Seroney (Homa Bay) and Wilkister Vera (Kakamega).

The Kenya Police Service (KPS) got 24 slots, Administration Police Service (APS) got 17 while Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) got five.

The county commanders together with the earlier unveiled Regional Commanders and Regional Commissioners are scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa today for briefing. The President is expected to set his security agenda to the team.

Women officers

Matiang’i said that women will be considered for higher appointments in future because they are up to the task. And in a break from the past, Nairobi will not have county commander and will instead be run by the Regional Police Commander.

“We don’t have a county commander for Nairobi because the regional commander is the county commander. That has been the tradition,” Boinnet said.

Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo has been appointed regional police commander while Jackson Tumwet will now head police operations in capital. Nakuru Police Commander Hassan Barua has been transferred to Vihiga. He was replaced by Stephen Matu.

Other commanders named include Adiel Nyange (Kiambu), Joseph Nthenge (Migori), Johnson Ipara (Mombasa), Francis Sang (Bungoma), James Mugera (Kericho), Gideon Ngumi (Nyandarua), Perminus Nyaga (Lamu), Ayub Gitonga (Trans Nzoia), Joseph Napeiyan (Makueni) and Hassan Barua (Vihiga).

Patrick Okeri goes to Kilifi, Fred Ochieng (Tana River), Ali Nuno (Nyeri), Stephene Ngetich (Wajir), Augustine Nthumbi (Uasin Gishu), Tom Odero (Kwale), Mathew Kuto (West Pokot), Josphat Kinyua (Murang’a), Martin Kibet (Kisii), Daniel Rukunga (Embu), Charles Mbatu (Tharaka Nithi), Patrick Ombura (Meru), Maxwel Nyaema (Laikipia) and Joseph Kigen (Isiolo).

Benson Maweu will be in charge of Kisumu, John Muiruri (Samburu), Francis Kooli (Siaya), Samuel Ndanyi (Turkana), Jeremiah Kassiom (Mandera), Robinson Ndiwa (Baringo), John Nyoike (Busia), Alfred Angengo (Garissa), Said Kiprotich (Taita Taveta), Stephen Matu (Nakuru), Mohamed Maalim (Machakos), Steven Oloo (Marsabit), Ken Kimani (Marakwet) and Thomas Ngeiywa (Nandi).

Three weeks ago, Boinnet appointed eight new regional police commanders: Ndolo (Nairobi), Judy Lamet (Central), Edward Mwamburi (Rift Valley), and Marcus Ochola (Coast).

Uniform

Others are Eunice Kihiko (Eastern), Paul Soi (North Eastern), Rashid Yakub (Western) and Vincent Makokha (Nyanza).

The new changes began with the change of the command structure with the collapse of parallel commanders for the APS, KPS and DCI all of the same rank, thus making overall command challenging.

The service has been having Assistant Inspector General (AIGs) of the same rank as commanders for regional APS, KPS and DCI commands Commissioners of Police as county commanders for APS, KPS and DCI and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at Sub County level.

