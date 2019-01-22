Kenyans find it tough at regional junior event

Kenyans endured frustration as the first ITF East African Junior Championship of the year set sail at Nairobi Club yesterday.

Brandon Sagala, Edmond Ogega and Samuel Urasa were some of the players felled in the 18 and under ranking event.

In the first match of the day, a woeful Sagala was torn apart, going down in straight sets of 6-0, 6-0 against Italian opponent Gianni Biagianti.

The result was achieved in just under an hour as the Kenyan youngster failed to match the tour player. Biagianti dominated both sets without as much of hassle as Sagala was mostly left on the ropes with poor executions off his serve returns.

Urasa, who has also come through the junior ranks, was the next casualty, going down 6-2, 6-0 to Chia-Chiem Lin from Taipei. Urasa attempted to fight in the opening set, picking two games in the process but his effort was not adequate.

The Taipei player was solid with his movement and returns as well as forehand which was daunting for the Kenyan. A lot of play in this match was centred on the baseline and occasionally, both players focused on the net. In the closing set, Lin invited his opponent to commit errors with good service and great defending.

Meanwhile, Ogega’s promise was neutralised by another Italian Luca Fardeli who reigned in a 6-3, 6-0 contest. The Kenyan starlet was energetic and fought for points in the beginning, thus stealing three games in between. His discipline on return left everyone in awe as he twice broke his opponent.