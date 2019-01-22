Dockers not worried by humidity

Roy Lumbe in Dar es Salaam @PeopleSports11

Weather will play a huge part as the SportPesa Cup begins with four matches lined up today and tomorrow at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenyan sides Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari FC will pit their wits against Tanzanian giants Yanga, Simba, Singida United and debutants Mbao FC in the eight-team knockout competition. Debutants Bandari will get the tournament rolling at 2pm today against Singida before Sharks take on Yanga at the same venue starting 4.15pm.

With temperatures high in the Tanzanian capital, Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala, a former Yanga striker, believes they have an edge over their Kenyan counterparts since the weather in Mombasa is similar to that of Dar es Salaam.

“It is a huge advantage for us because we are used to this weather. We feel ready and we have also been doing well in the league and the morale among the players is very high,” said Mwalala.

It will be the first taste of the Super Cup for Bandari while it is Singida’s third straight year, meaning the Tanzanian side have experience, having been eliminated at the semi-finals stage in last season’s edition but Mwalala remains confident.

“Or league starting in December was a blessing in disguise because we have picked up in terms of fitness. We are well prepared, we have been getting good results and mentally, the boys are sharp,” added Mwalala, whose side are second in the SportPesa Premier League after five wins and three draws from eight matches while their opponents are 13th in the 20-team Tanzanian top flight.

Mwalala’s sentiments were echoed by his captain Felly Mulumba. He said: “We have been doing well in the league and of course that is some huge motivation. We are facing different teams here who pose a different challenge. It will be tough but we are ready.”

While Bandari are not worried about the weather, Sharks are unsure how they will cope with the over 30°C conditions but are keen to make a statement in what will be their second straight appearance at the tournament.

“We don’t expect things to be easy but I think we are capable of navigating through to the final and eventually win the cup,” said Sharks assistant coach Collins Omondi ahead of today’s tie with Tanzanian record champions Yanga who are top of the league table. Yanga and Siginda coaches have also urged their players to try and win the competition and end Kenya’s dominance following Gor’s title triumphs in the last two editions.