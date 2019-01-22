We won’t pay: Sofapaka boss declares

Former league champions Sofapaka yesterday appealed a decision by Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Players Status Committee that directed them to award want away goalkeeper Wycleffe Kasaya Sh1.6 million for wrongful dismissal.

The committee made the decision on Saturday after meeting with both parties and felt that Kasaya had a case since he had a contract with the 2009 league champions stretching to May 31, 2020. They also established that despite having an existing contract, the goalkeeper had only been paid for three months with his last salary being paid on September 2018.

However, according to club president Elly Kalekwa, Kasaya absconded duty and they would not pay the stated Sh1.6 million.

“We are not going to pay Kasaya the Sh1.6m. We have appealed against the decision today (yesterday) and we hope for a fair hearing. As far as I am concerned, Kasaya who we signed with a signing fee of Sh300,000 disappeared from the team despite having a running contract, then resurfaces demanding compensation,” Kalekwa said.

He added: “They should have at least persuaded us to give him his release letter, but not paying him for services not delivered.” At the same time, the committee ruled that Kevin Okoth has a valid contract with Tusker FC.

“Having reviewed the documents submitted by the two clubs, and having considered submissions made by all the parties, including the player himself, the Committee’s decision is that the player has a three year’s contract with Tusker FC running from January 2018 to 30th December 2020, and the player was loaned to Western Stima FC for a period of one year ending December 2018,” read part of the ruling by the FKF Player Status Committee.

“In view of the same, the player ought not to have played for Western Stima FC in their match against Tusker FC as per the loan agreement,” he added.

Western Stima had earlier on December 16, 2018, edged out Tusker FC 1-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, a match Kevin Okoth took part in. Meanwhile, if their latest performance is anything to go by, Mathare United may have a 2018/2019 season to remember.

The league table-toppers have been marvel to watch on the pitch and at this rate, one cannot rule out the possibility of the ‘slum boys’ reclaiming the title which they last laid their hands on in 2008.

Coach Francis Kimanzi’s mojo with Mathare continued at the weekend when they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 3-2 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mathare’s never-say-die attitude came into the fore when they came from a goal down to dismiss Homeboyz in a result which saw the former take the driving seat of the league with 20 points, two ahead of Bandari, who dropped to second.

Mathare are likely to continue warming the top seat especially in the absence of Bandari, who are away in Tanzania for the SportPesa Sup Cup Tournamant.

In the meantime, John Baraza who replaced Melis Medo as Sofapaka coach failed in his bid to muster a win with Batoto Ba Mungu who settled for a barren draw with Sony Sugar.

Sofapaka have not grounded the best of results lately and are lying in the 12th position in the standings with eight points out of eight matches played.