Ngara suffer twin losses as Stray Lions find their way past Ruaraka

It was a baptism of fire for Ngara Sports Club after losing both their matches in the domestic T20 Championships by a combined 13 wickets at the weekend.

Having stunned Stray Lions by five wickets in the season-opening match of the 2019 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association T20 competition, Ngara SC were perhaps provided with their sternest test in 24 hours.

They went up against defending champions Kanbis Sports Club on Saturday afternoon where they lost by seven wickets after posting a meagre 70/10 on the board at their own backyard before a six-wicket eruption by Swamibapa the following day.

Against Kanbis, Ngara were bowled all out for a meagre 70 on the board in the opening innings. The champions’ bowling attack was efficient with Nischay Kerai and Jayant Mepani leading the fall of the opposing wickets with three apiece.

Their lead scorer of the day was left-handed batsman Shivam Dewadi (23 off 23 balls) whose contribution included three boundaries. Kanbis put together 76/3 on the score board with Rajesh Bhudia (28 off 23 balls) leading the onslaught.

It was an improvement in the batting sector for Ngara SC the following day after posting a score total of 142/5 on their innings where they won the toss, but it was not enough to unsettle Swami who had a tidy chase of 145/4 with six balls extra.

Opener Subham Patel (57 off 44 balls) was the star man with seven boundaries before being bowled out by Mitesh Sanghani in the 14.3 over. Swamibapa did just enough to stay afloat with Pankaj Sanghani (41 off 39 balls) delivering the goods.

Elsewhere, Stray Lions recovered to beat hosts Ruaraka Sports Club by five wickets on Sunday. Having lost the toss, they chased the opponents’ score of 81/10 with their own 83/5 in 10.5 overs, Nitin Arumdia (43 off 28 balls) lighting the crease.