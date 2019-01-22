Sugar millers batter Nondies to tighten grip on top spot

Kabras Sugar look determined to wrestle back the Kenyan Cup title they last won in 2016 after yet another impressive display at the weekend which maintains their five-point lead at the top of the standings.

Runners-up in the last two seasons, Kabras have been untouchable so far and showed why they are keen to right the wrongs of the previous campaigns by recording a seventh straight bonus points win when they hammered Nondescripts 44-5 at Jamhuri grounds, Nairobi on Saturday.

The sugar millers went eight tries ahead in the first half with Ugandan international Philip Wokorach scoring a hat-trick and a conversion as new singings Logan Lasson and Mario Wilson, both from South Africa, bagged their bonus before the break.

Nondies engaged their shoulder late in the second half to deny Kabras an opportunity to reach 50 points while managing a try off second row substitute Frederick Muga for the 44-5 score.

The defeat saw Nondies drop three places on the table to seventh with 19 points same as sixth-placed Impala who have scored more.

With the race for playoff slots hotting up, Kabras will have to contend with stiff competition from KCB once more, as the bankers are the team they would love to beat, having denied them the title in the last two years.

KCB did themselves a favour by defeating Blak Blad 20-15 away even though they were made to sweat at Kenyatta University grounds.

The defending champions nevertheless picked five bonus points for a tally of 30 to stay second on the 12-team log while Blak Blad remain ninth with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya Harlequins gained advantage and penalties over Mean Machine for a treasured 47-3 win at UoN grounds to maintain their third position on the table as rivals Mwamba climbed two places to sit fourth courtesy of a hard-fought 20-16 bonus win over Impala Saracens.

Collins Injera and sibling Michael Agevi went over for the Black Shirts at Railways Club with the other two crossed over by lock Stephen Sikuta and experienced back rower Louis Kisia.

Impala’s loss still left them within the playoffs cut at position six with 19 points, one behind Homeboyz who won 19-18 away to Nakuru.

Hosts Nakuru failed to maintain the tempo and lost their 7-5 half-time lead to the visitors while the other match at the same venue saw debutants Menengai Oilers share the spoils with Strathmore Leos, the match ending 19-19. Oilers had taken a 19-3 lead but the students fought back to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.