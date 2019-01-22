Love for environment yields cloth from plastic

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Plastic has become one of the most manufactured materials in the country and life today is unthinkable without it. Unfortunately, millions of polyethylene terephthalate (Pet) bottles used annually end up in the mainstream waste systems because of inadequate infrastructure to handle solid waste.

Consequently, reusable and valuable resources lie alongside other garbage in landfills, burn pits or are clogging drainages causing flooding. But this year, some of your clothes may be made from such waste.

Six entrepreneurs from Nairobi are utilising post-consumer plastic collected across Kenya and East Africa to make fibre, which is then used to make textiles.

“T3 (Trash, Thread and Textiles) is a social enterprise under Megh Group. It was started in 2017 to create jobs and address environmental problems,” said T3 chief executive Gurpreet Kaur Kenth.

She said her family was concerned with the amount of plastic waste they came across in the country during their travels.

Bought equipment

Environment ministry data shows that approximately 50 million plastic bottles are used annually in the country and the industry is currently achieving a recovery and recycling target of around five per cent of that number.

Kenth said their research revealed that most recycling companies in Kenya do not add value to the recovered waste. Instead they collect, crush and export to other companies. That is how their plastic fibre idea was born.

After six months’ research, the group was ready to combine environmental conservation and fashion. They bought the required equipment and started producing fibre for a pilot project, which took them six months.

During the incubation period, they realised the idea was viable for business and currently, they are putting up a factory at EPZ where they will be producing fibre from plastics for export before venturing into manufacturing.

“Once the factory, which has a capacity of recycling 25 metric tonnes daily starts operating in April, we will be producing fibre for export. In two years’ time we will go into manufacturing. We will be making our own clothes,” said Kenth.

Kenth said they are working to ensure they have plastic waste stock to last them five months, before the factory starts production.

In the pilot project, they worked with Dandora residents where the raw material is readily available because of an existing dumpsite. T3 has partnered with Hip-hop Dandora Centre and have four collection points in Masaai Mara Game Reserve. They hope to replicate this in other wildlife parks and work with fishermen in various beaches and refugee camps. After getting the raw material they start by sorting them according to colour then feed them to a machine which cleans them while crushing them to small flakes.

The flakes are then taken to a spinning line where they are extruded to make fibre using a mechanical process.

Limitless range

“There is a limitless range of products that can be produced from this fibre, whose quality equals virgin polyester equivalents, but with considerably less cost inputs while saving the environment. We believe this is a creative eco-sustainable platform which will put Kenya on the map of eco-friendly textile,” said Kenth.

In the first year, the enterprise wishes to recycle up to 6million kilos of plastics.

Kenth said the biggest challenge the enterprise is facing is collection of raw materials because there are no statistics and clear understanding of who is in charge of solid waste management in the national and county governments.

The T3 team, all below 25 years, also have to convince stakeholders they are incharge of the entreprise. They say they are ready to create awareness that single-use plastics products are a resource and not waste.