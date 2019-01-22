Kendu Bay farmer scaling heights in fish farming.

George Muga is producing 40,000 fingerlings in a single production cycle, but plans to upscale this to 200,000 and to 1m fingerlings

A dusty marrum road off the Katito-Homa Bay highway leads to George Muga’s fish farm. The skilful farmer is scaling the heights through production of fingerlings. Muga runs a hatchery for tilapia fish and also produces mature fish for local market consumption. When we visited his farm located at Lower Kakwajuok village a few kilometres from Kendu Bay town recently, the farmer welcomed us and was eager to tell us the story behind his success.

Cage fishing boom

The decision to start hatching his own fingerlings was triggered by a shortage of such products in local fish farms after a rise in demand for fish propelled a boom in cage fish farming. “I used to wait for several days before getting my orders served,” he recalls.

Muga used to buy for fingerlings from Dominion and Jewliet fish farms before he decided to improvise his own hatchery in 2015 following advice from a colleague. “Uncertainties over the supply of fingerlings from the local fish farms made me decide to grow my own fingerlings,” he recalls.

A few years before going into commercial fish farming, he tried catfish production from two small ponds measuring 10m by 10m at his home. From the first harvest, Muga pocketed Sh40,000 by selling 200 pieces of fish at Sh200 each and this inspired him. He added the proceeds to Sh100,000 savings from his past work as an accountant and bought a parcel of land to construct ponds for tilapia fish.

The farmer commercialised the venture in 2014, starting with four ponds. After word went round that he was producing fingerlings and mature fish, customers began tracing his farm to place orders for the products.

A year later with the hatchery up and running, his farm’s production became sustainable and began fetching better returns. “The technical advice I received from agricultural experts enabled me master the best practice for profitable fish farming,” explains the farmer.

Today, he has three separate farms segmented as Farm A for keeping future brooders; farm B for the grow-out stock; and farm C for production. Farm B has four ponds with a capacity of 1,000 fingerlings each. Nursing ponds can accommodate 300,000 fingerlings/fries at a time.

“In case the farm attains maximum stock capacity and marketing is slow, we stop breeding by separating male from female brooders until the nursing stock is sold,” he explains. He also sells mature fish at about Sh350 per kilo with a guaranteed ready market locally.

“Much of the profits we plough back into the business to keep it afloat. This has seen us register double growth and the farm’s net worth is now in millions of shillings,” he says. A fry goes for Sh4, fingerlings range from Sh5 to Sh10 depending on weight and juvenile (post fingerling stock) at Sh15 each.

The grow-out harvest is sold mainly locally. The farm has two categories of customers; pond and cage fish farmers. Cage farmers are increasing because of the continued installation of cages in Lake Victoria. On average, cage farmers buy up to 10,000 fingerings and pond farmers between 500 and 1,000 fingerlings in one delivery. “Most fish farmers do one cycle of production of between eight and nine months.

We encourage them to go for bigger fingerlings to hasten the culture period,” says Muga. Eggs collected from the brooding stock are taken to the hatchery where they take three to four days to hatch into fries (small baby fish). The eggs are harvested every 10 days, but sometimes they hatch into fries in the upper nets (brooder ponds) before they are collected.

“We are keen to ensure the eggs are collected in time so that the sex reversal becomes effective. Collecting them beyond the stipulated period will find them go past the sex reversal stage,” he explains. Muga uses solar panels to supply fresh water to his ponds from the government’s Oluch-Kimira Irrigation Project canals adjacent to his farm.

Fresh water is also pumped into the hatchery from a storage tank by gravity. It is regularly aerated to ensure adequate oxygen supply for the fingerlings. Muga has since gained wide knowledge in hatchery management through attending several trainings by agricultural organisations such as Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Challenges

He cites theft by people and infestation by birds as main challenges. One night, the farm lost about 200 brooders to thieves. Muga is appealing to the county government to support farmers through deployment of adequate extension field officers. The farmer also wants the State to subsidise fish feeds so as to cushion farmers from high costs of production.

“Lack of support from the government has been a source of failure for many potential farmers. Fish growing requires skills and this needs elaborate services of agricultural officers,” he says. He plans to raise production to a million fingerlings monthly by next year.

To do this, he has to increase the number of ponds, upgrade the hatchery capacity and ensure that farmers get the best fingerlings whose sex is wholly reversed.

“We want to push our reversal rate from current 98 per cent to 99 per cent so that farmers get fingerlings that do not reproduce so as to avoid incurring unnecessary high cost of production,” he says.