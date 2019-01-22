Bringing fictional characters to life

Iman Verjee, an award-winning author, tackles topics many would consider taboo in an exceptional way, which makes her books stand out

Peter Ngila @peterngilanjeri

I man Verjee’s first novel, In Between Dreams, was part of her project at City University Canada where she was pursuing Masters of Arts degree in Creative Writing. Interestingly, Iman’s first degree was in Psychology, which on completion somehow pointed her to a childhood hobby, writing, after the course work required that she works on a creative project. She ended up writing a short story.

She was in for a good start — the novel, which was her dissertation won the 2012 Peters Fraser & Dunlop/City University Prize, an award aimed at supporting and nurturing young talents. Winning the prize was the gateway to publication; during which she landed a literary agent, Janelle Andrew. The book was later accepted for publication in 2013 by Oneworld Publications, an award-wining publisher based in the UK, and published in May 2014.

Plot

The novel opened Iman’s world of fiction writing. “In Between Dreams was an intense book to write not only because I was a first-time novelist, but I decided to tell the story from the perspective of the victim. Because I have never been a victim of sexual abuse, people always ask me what inspired me,” she says. The novel addresses themes of child sexual abuse and how society contributes to the cycle of abuse.

Iman uses flashback to tell the story of a troubled girl, Frances, parallel to that of her father, James separately. The plot delves into their unorthodox behaviour. James was overprotective of Frances, jealous of envious eyes around her, and finally became intimate with her. It does not help that in her teenage, Frances’ feelings for her dad grew strong.

“I have always been interested in human behaviour and in social issues such as sexual violence, which is why this seemed like a natural path for my storytelling to take. But sometimes, I feel that this story is not mine: it belongs to the characters in the plot (Frances and James) and to everyone who has ever been in their shoes, and I am just the vessel through which the tale was told,” the 32-year-old says.

Unlike In Between Dreams, Iman’s second novel, Who Will Catch Us As We Fall, was personal and cathartic to her. She wrote it when she came back to Kenya after spending 12 years abroad. “Through writing this novel, I understood my identity as a Kenyan-Indian,” she says.

Iman was born in Kenya and spent most of her childhood and young-adult life in the country. She then moved to Canada to further her studies. While in Kenya, she didn’t notice racial and social divisions. It took her stay abroad to realise this.

Fresh perspective

“Growing up, together with my two siblings, we were taught to be cautious around people who were different from us. As a Kenyan-Indian, I grew up in a society which viewed the rest of the Kenyans in bad light. But going abroad opened up my mind.

When I came back to Kenya from 2012 to 2014, after my undergraduate degree at the University of Alberta and then my Creative Writing degree, I started seeing these differences, and that was what drove me to start writing the novel. I wrote it to reconnect with Kenya after spending so many years abroad,” she explains.Despite living abroad for several years, Iman has always identified as a Kenyan writer.

Today, Iman is more aware and accepting of different cultures and lifestyles. “I’ve come to appreciate and value these differences and the way in which they make human life more colourful, richer, and meaningful. I think awareness and empathy and being a good human is crucial if you want to be a good writer,” she adds.

To Iman, writing fiction goes beyond just a hobby. And she is happy to have the support of her family. “It’s a way I can voice my opinions, reach lonely and struggling people, and more importantly, create positive change in our society,” she explains.

Iman recommends a writing degree (or a short course) for aspiring writers. She believes that way, an aspiring writer can interact with and learn from like-minded people and get constructive feedback for their work. “I chose City University because the programme had a small class of 14 students of all ages and the dissertation was a full-length manuscript. I knew I would emerge from that two-year course having achieved my goal of writing my first novel,” she says.

Iman is currently taking time writing her third novel. “The novel, which is currently at the third draft editorial stage, is about the Kenyan lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer]. (LGBTQ) community, which, besides being close to my heart, is a sensitive and heated topic in this country. I want to give it the respect, value and time it deserves,” she concludes.