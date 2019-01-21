EMBAKASI SOUTH BY ELECTION: Sumra gets direct ODM ticket

The Wiper party leadership is now calling on ODM to prevail upon its candidate, Irshad Sumra to withdraw from the Embakasi South mini poll slated for April the 5th or risk a bruising battle a head.

The party’s top organ in its first special national executive council sitting resolved to fully support Musili Mawathe, for the re-run in the by-election warning ODM that its insistence to field a candidate in the by-election could permanently damage relations between the two parties.

This even as disgruntled Jubilee aspirants threaten to go to court tuesday .