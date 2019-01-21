English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

EMBAKASI SOUTH BY ELECTION: Sumra gets direct ODM ticket

EMBAKASI SOUTH

K24 Tv January 21, 2019
2,610 Less than a minute

The Wiper party leadership is now calling on ODM to prevail upon its candidate, Irshad Sumra to withdraw from the Embakasi South mini poll slated for April the 5th  or risk a bruising battle a head.

The party’s top organ in its first special national executive council sitting resolved to fully support Musili Mawathe, for the re-run in the by-election warning ODM that its  insistence to field a candidate in the by-election could permanently damage relations between the two parties.

This  even as  disgruntled Jubilee aspirants threaten to go to court tuesday .

 

Show More

Related Articles

January 21, 2019
2,628

BILLIONS OWED TO KNH : Hospital operations affected

January 21, 2019
2,638

Biometric IDs for gun holders

January 21, 2019
2,773

PLEBISCITE PROPOSAL: MP Moses Kuria wants a five tier Gov’t.

January 21, 2019
2,996

Police deployed to quell North Rift border attacks