Brian Ouko Omollo aka Khaligraph Jones causes storm over Kenya’s media

Brian Ouko Omollo aka Khaligraph Jones recently caused a storm over Kenya’s media ‘reluctance’ to play local content. The 29-year-old rapper from Kayole and Afrimma Best Rap Act 2018 talks candidly with Alfayo Onyango

How are you relishing your success?

I’m grateful to God that we have been elevating and we do not take it for granted. I always pray to God to give me the strength to keep working as hard, so that we can go further than even where we are right now. All the blessings have been amazing, but I just want to keep working.

How have you managed to keep consistency as one of your strengths?

I think my work is self-explanatory. Just look at how musically visible I have been since I started off. The brand has been growing together with my professionalism. I’m a believer of reaping what you sow, so when opportunities such as Coke Studio Africa come along, it’s not a shock, it’s kind of an expectation.

Is there a point you feel you would take a break?

I always say take what you can handle. If my content is too much to handle, you are free to board the next bus. As far as releasing content, that’s a part of my game and I feel I even need to boost it.

They say Kenyans don’t give out enough content that’s why radio doesn’t play us and I’m trying to kill such excuses. I guess you can expect to see more of me and I don’t see me holding back anytime soon. You are one of the most endorsed Kenyan artistes by corporates.

What’s next from your corporate bag?

I don’t think I can mention some of the dealings we are currently pursuing, but we are in a good position right now. At the end of the day, it’s your professionalism and hard-work that will determine if big brands can work with you.

It is essential how we have managed ‘Khali’ the brand, packaged the music and my personal life. So, if you’re a Khali hater, brace yourself for more envy cause we have major bags on our laps.

Who has been your biggest mentor or source of inspiration thus far?

I have a circle of people that I have grown with since I started pursuing music as a career. My mum and her prayers have been important and I’m grateful to God. My manager and producers such as Ares66 whom we strive to keep a healthy relationship with. Essentially, these are my pillars.

How is your music label Blue Ink Corp doing?

As a label, we have raised the bar of local music to international standards. I don’t want to say too much, I’ll just let the actions speak for themselves. Your song Khali Cartel 2 didn’t recognise the rest of featured artistes in a capacity like yours.

What are your thoughts about it?

I’m just playing my part in this industry; contributing to its growth and progress. We have some of the youngest talent and best rappers in Africa from 254 in that song.

I am just glad with the kind of attention we received from the song because the debate of Kenyan content not being quality has been reversed. After Afrimma Awards in Dallas, the spotlight came on us and I believe it’s a high time we see Kenya on that kind of arena playing with the bigwigs.

What are your current ambitions?

Each day, I keep having new ones and everyday, you learn new things that give you new insights about life. So, we keep getting new ideas as the potential grows. I am discreet with moves I make, but my aspirations will always be to reach different milestones.

Do you feel your hood Kayole is fully represented?

There’s a lot of talent back home, but as of right now with me being here, I can attest that it is. With time though, we can always get better and this year we are laying down strategies to uplift guys from the hood.

What’s the biggest misconception about Khali right now?

I hear funny stuff each day, but that’s life, people will always talk, but as long as I am doing what I love and earning the buck, you can fully believe that I am totally unbothered by any negativity. So, I don’t care!