Most counterfeited products in Kenya.

Kenya loses around Sh200 billion annually to counterfeit and illicit products. According to Kenya Association of Manufacturers, this practice has a direct impact on small businesses, jobs and ultimately government revenue. Below is a list of most counterfeited products in the local market.

1. Foodstuff

Counterfeits in this segment are putting consumers’ health at risk. Cooking oil, rice and sugar counterfeits are finding their way into the country through various routes. Border point corruption and other lapses have made the illegal trade thrive thus costing the exchequer millions of shillings in lost revenue.

Maize and tea products have also been intercepted too often by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) during impromptu checks. In the recent past, sugar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

2. Alcohol and beverages

Reports indicate that Kariobangi area in Nairobi is notorious in this illegal trade. Unscrupulous traders are notorious for selling fakes using high-end alcohol brands thus costing manufacturers and the taxman. Most companies are now coming up with special seals to protect their brand legitimacy while government agencies are on high alert to arrest perpetrators.

3. Detergents

Bathing and washing soap manufactured locally and overseas have also fallen victim to the spiraling counterfeit trade. Most liquid and powder soaps are susceptible and have been found in hidden containers ready for sale.

The net effect is damage to the skin and fabric with medical experts warning that some of these products have the ability to cause skin diseases and even cancer.

However, because of weak legislation and lapses of control measures, the trade continues to thrive thus culminating into loss of millions of shillings. Some companies have had to shut down because of unfair competition from the rogue world.

4. Assorted Electronics

Counterfeited electronics range from mobile phones, television sets, computer, watches and other quick moving items. While the government invests millions to light every home, crooked businessmen are also flooding the market with complementary counterfeits such as bulbs and lamps to make a quick buck from unsuspecting Kenyans.

This space has over the years lost millions of shillings to the exchequer and is mostly prevalent in Nairobi’s lower River Road area. Recently East Africa Cables complained that imitation of their products had resulted in a loss of more than Sh3 billion.

5. Cigarettes Mastermind

Tobacco and British American Tobacco have in recent years suffered irreparable monetary losses due to entry of illegal products in the market creating unfair competition.

It is estimated that more than 700 million fake cigarettes were sold in Kenya in 2017 and as of last year a whopping Sh2.2 billion was lost in the illegal trade according to Kenya Revenue Authority statistics. The Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) estimated that in 2011 illicit cigarette trade deprived the country of about Sh79 billion.

6. Auto Spare-parts

Vehicle companies such as Toyota and Nissan have suffered over the past years due to an influx of poor imitations into the market. In certain clandestine workshops in urban settings, rogue dealers have hatched schemes to defraud motorists of hard-earned cash by selling fakes which have poor durability.

Car owners have been duped into buying body parts like rims, bolts and bumpers that fail to meet standard requirements. According to a 2017 ACA survey, Kenya reportedly lost a whopping Sh19 billion through the sale of counterfeits in the motoring sector.

7. Petroleum Products

The oil and gas sector is the most affected by increased and unchecked trade of counterfeits. Cooking gas (LPG) and vehicle oil have been flagged as potential threat commodities with unscrupulous dealers cashing in on market demands and ignorance of buyers.

Some homes have suffered damage and lives lost particularly because of unsubscribed gas plus poor storage cylinders. The Energy Regulatory Commission has constantly laid siege at undocumented depots to take control of the products before they are supplied to the unsuspecting public.

8. Medicine

This is also another cash cow sector for illegal and greedy dealers thus exposing human lives at risk. Drugs such as Penicillin, Panadol and Asprin get imitated and repackaged for shelf sale.

A study of suspicious drugs collected between 2002 and 2010 in 11 African countries and Asia en-route to Africa cited Kenya as one of the 11 African countries selling counterfeit anti-malaria drugs.

The Kenyan Association of Pharmaceutical Industry estimates that counterfeit pharmaceutical products account for approximately Sh12.7 billion annually in sales in the country.

9. Construction materials

Building equipment like nails, cement, pipes, steel and roofing sheets have also found their way into the market in the form of fakes even as the construction sector enjoys a boom. ACA and Kebs have trained their eyes on the sector given the numerous cases reported of faulty buildings which have destroyed lives.

According to the KRA, most of the counterfeited products are mainly sourced from China, Dubai, Japan, Korea, and India. ACA says that the country loses about Sh70 billion annually to fake products.

10. Cosmetics

Vendors have been using loopholes in legislation to cash in on the growing beauty industry that collects billions of shillings in revenue.

Multinationals such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Mac and other players have recently wooed Kenyan buyers by partnering with merchandisers, but the emergence of fake products could choke the market from which they hoped to reap billions of shillings. Kenya loses around Sh100 million per month as a result of fake cosmetic products, according to ACA.