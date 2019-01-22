Time is ripe for a relook into digital lending space

Morris Aron

Digital lending services are quickly filling up the space left by banks after the interest rate cap came into place leading to a halt in lending to households.

Before long, digital lending, as opposed to brick and mortar, will be the avenue for credit services. It is fast, cheap to roll out and convenient. Woe unto any financial institution that has not yet leapt into the digital lending bandwagon.

Kenya currently has more than 45 digital lending facilities. While this is a great development, there are some rough edges that need to be ironed out in this space.

The first lies in the terms and conditions of the digital credit facilities. The space in which the digital lending facilities operate is too fluid and this is a risk that policy makers need to look at.

There is need for a set of guidelines or laws if you may, to specifically guide the operations and practices in the digital lending space.

Like betting, if this is left unchecked then there may be a risk of predatory practices. Such guidelines should also direct consumer awareness and education around the cost of digital credit and terms and conditions of these loans.

The guidelines should create an awareness programme on how to effectively use credit from such facilities. The current terms are attracting the jobless and students who borrow to consume.

With just a national Identity Card and a cellphone, one can access loans from Sh100 up to a maximum of Sh1 million at the click of a button.

With no education on how to use the credit wisely, we may just be feeding a debt pit. The second lies in the costing of the digital credit services.

What most borrowers do not know is that digital credit are up to five times more expensive in some instances compared to conventional loans – in the long run – as they charge their credit on weekly and monthly basis.

More than one million Kenyans are currently listed in Credit Reference Bureaus, a good number of them are as a result of digital loans. – The writer is an economics researcher. He can be reached on [email protected]