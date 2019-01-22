MPs shine spotlight on Kenya’s debt

National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday hinted at plans to launch a probe on the growing appetite for external borrowing as Kenya’s public debt levels continue to rise.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said, although the committee’s hands are tied, members can exercise their sovereignty, and initiate the audit process of Kenyan’s Public debt through the Auditor General’s office as per the standing orders.

Restrictions

He says the parliamentary committees, both the Public Investments Committee (PIC) and PAC, work under the basis of reports availed to them by the Auditor General. He added that unless the issues of external borrowing is captured in the Auditor General’s reports, the committees could not examine the debt.

Wandayi was speaking on the sidelines of regional public financial management training for improved budget oversight and accountability under the auspices of Africa Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (Afropac) held in Mombasa yesterday.

“We can compel the Auditor General to initiate an audit on our external debt, “said Wandayi. He says the training was timely, coming at a time when Kenya’s excessive borrowing was worrying and would equip MPs in interrogating government expenditures appropriately. “We will be able to ensure that monies borrowed are used responsibly,” added Wandayi.

PIC chairman Abdulswamand Nassir said the committees would need to work hand in hand with the office of the Auditor General to ensure public funds are utilised effectively.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi said the training that brought together MPs from different House committees, would equip lawmakers and their support staff with oversight skills.

The three-day conference brings together delegates from East African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and South Sudan.