New study to show cost of forged goods

Dealing in illicit trade, substandard and counterfeit products is a major challenge facing manufacturers and traders in Kenya today.

A study conducted by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) shows that manufacturers lose up to 40 per cent of their market share due to counterfeits whereas the government loses about Sh8.14 billion in potential revenue.

Reporter MARTIN MWITA spoke to the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) Executive Director Elema Halake who divulged more on counterfeits and illicit trade in the country.

Where do counterfeit goods come from?

They are both locally manufactured and imported. But the percentage is higher on imported goods. Much of what we are trying to deal with are imported counterfeit goods which we are trying to stop from flowing into our country, our markets and into the region. We are also much aware that there are certain locally manufactured goods which counterfeiters are producing.

Have you identified areas (locally) where these counterfeit goods are produced?

There are certain parts of the country or certain parts of the city you can consider as hotspots or vulnerable to manufacturing of counterfeit. But of late there is a shift to cottage industries.

A lot of people are now doing their businesses from their homes. In the past we have targeted warehouses, godowns in an effort to try and deal with the problem of counterfeit but what we have learnt is that people have known that and they have taken all what they do to their homes.

So now we being forced to go into estates and houses. We have intercepted a lot of counterfeit goods in people’s homes. Potentially, you can counterfeit from the bedroom, your compound, upcountry and bring it to the city. Counterfeiting can be done from anywhere in this country.

However, Kariobangi Light Industries is one of the places where we have had a lot of cases of counterfeiting. Urban areas are generally more affected by counterfeits.

Which foreign markets do counterfeits mostly come from?

Largely is Asia. But counterfeiters are well aware of the counter measures so they can manufacture in X country, transit it through a Y country and then export them to the final destination such as Kenya. So it is not easy to say this is exclusively where the counterfeits come from but largely is from the East.

What is the impact of counterfeits to our local market?

I can say that we have no empirical study which has been able to quantify these trends. We are, however, in the process of launching a study to establish the scope and extent of the problem of counterfeit. Manufacturers, however, say they are losing 40 per cent of their market share to counterfeiters.

This is a worrying statistics. The government is also losing up to Sh200 billion in revenue though not proven by a study, hence could even be more.

That is why we are launching a study to know the impact and work on stopping this. Counterfeits have a negative impact to our economy and as government we cannot allow this to continue. The government needs revenue for development.

How long will the study take?

The study is going to happen this year we expect the results to be ready by end of the year or early next year. It is going to be a countrywide survey to determine the extent and scope of this problem. It will inform on the impact of counterfeit in terms of market and government revenue lost. In the same study, we want to determine the level of awareness among the citizens.

Is the law helping in fighting counterfeits?

The law which is now more punitive. We are making counterfeiting something that you will not consider doing. We will go after what you have, trace back what you have dealt with in the past, and recover all the wealth you have acquired in your entire life.

The law has new provision which has made things tight. Currently, for instance, the fine for counterfeiters is three times the value of the goods one is found with which is accompanied by a jail term. We get you counterfeiting you will have other offences on you including tax evasion so the punishment is something you don’t want to face.

What are the successful cases you have pursued?

There are a number of cases we have pursued and ensured law breakers are put behind the bars. There are others, however, which have been settled outside court, as the law allows the counterfeiter and the brand owner to come to a settlement outside the courtroom.

But more importantly, government has focused in a special way of dealing with the problem of counterfeiting at the source or point of origin before goods are imported into the country.

All imports must meet the required standards and issued with the Certificate of Conformity before they are exported to Kenya. By the time they arrive, we just confirm what has been declared on the other side is what has arrived here and that nothing was concealed during transit.

What is the level of online counterfeiting in this country?

This is an emerging thing in this part of the world. However, the tech-savvy youths are doing a lot online .There is a lot of e-commerce going on and growing everyday which increases online counterfeiting.

We are working closely with the ICT Authority and vendors such as Jumia to ensure that we have genuine businesses in our country. It is a challenge but we are keen to address and stop any illegal business.

Is there anything you are doing to protect brand owners?

We are working to adopt technology that is going to record all intellectual property in this country. This will mean that before anyone imports something we have information on the goods. This is an online platform which we can be able to confirm that the goods destined to Kenya is actually registered here and intellectual property ownership is protected.