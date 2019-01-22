Risks of counterfeit goods to health, economic growth

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Counterfeits are a huge deterrent to economic development in any nation and analysts estimate that about Sh91 trillion is lost annually in the illegal trade worldwide.

However, the risks involved to consumers are known to be particularly grave depending on the extent of usage. From health and safety implications to image scrutiny, gullible public is faced with almost disastrous results that are sometimes difficult to salvage.

The most widespread trends in the world around imitations lean on multi-billion industries of medication, cosmetics and foodstuffs.

For instance, counterfeit medicine creates serious concerns for legitimate drug manufacturers by undermining their reputations and overall revenues.

Additionally it jeopardises the credibility of health and safety authorities like the Food & Drug Administration of the United States. It is estimated that about 10 per cent of medicines worldwide are fakes. Due to the increasing demand for cheap medicines and low production costs, counterfeiting drugs has become a vast and extremely lucrative market.

High priced lifestyle medicines such as drugs for treating erectile dysfunction, fat reducers and sleep remedies, in addition to antibiotics, anticancer drugs, and inexpensive versions of painkillers or histamines can easily be counterfeited with increasing technology available.

Quick buck

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a counterfeit drug are described as one that is deliberately and fraudulently mislabelled with respect to identity and source in a bid to make quick illegal buck.

Years ago counterfeit medicines could be identified by physical appearance or by reading labels for ingredients.

However, over the past few years, counterfeiters have become more sophisticated, causing visual inspection to be largely ineffective.

In developing countries, WHO estimates that counterfeits comprise between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of the market value of drug sales.

A recent study by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene found that, in 2013, substandard or degraded anti-malaria drugs contributed to the deaths of more than 120,000 children below the age of five years in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Foodstuffs that are counterfeits plus cosmetics are also deadly to humans and have contributed to spike of cancer cases particularly in the developing world. Beverages and cereals are on the watch list of the Anti-Counterfeit Authorities in Africa given the prevalence ratio particularly from East Asia sources.

In Kenya, it is estimated that Sh200 billion is lost to counterfeits and consumables are among the highest contributors.

There has been a lot of counterfeit or contraband sugar in the domestic market which has found its way to retail shops and medical experts warn of dire long-term effects.

Bleaching substances have also left untold damage to most women who purchase cheap backdoor cosmetics.