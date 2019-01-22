Consumers stare at increased fake products.

Fred Aminga @faminga

In excess of Sh200 billion is gobbled up annually by a ring of local and international counterfeiters selling imitations to unsuspecting Kenyan consumers. In violation of intellectual property rights, the cartel make imitations which sell cheaply, duping consumers who feel they got a good deal.

The imitators placing the lives of Kenyans and the economy in harm’s way are getting better. They have perfected their fakes and devised better ways of avoiding arrest. To avoid arrest, they are moving from established centres such as Kariobangi in Nairobi, and spreading their wings into estates and homes, making detection even more difficult.

Elema Halake, Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) executive director, says the organisation has intercepted a lot of counterfeit goods in people’s homes, adding that potentially one can make fakes from their bedroom, compound, upcountry and bring them to the city.

Market share

“Counterfeiting can be done from anywhere in this country. Kariobangi is one of the places where we have had a lot of cases of counterfeiting,” he told People Daily.

This not only eats into the market share of legitimate business, but also stymies their growth with a 2012 study conducted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) estimating that manufacturers lose up to 40 per cent of their market share to counterfeits.

The report further revealed that the government lost about $80 million (Sh8.1 billion) in potential revenue, even as Halake said the government could be losing in excess of Sh200 billion, though not proven by a study.

Illicit trade affects everyone and threatens not only the health and safety of consumers, but also economic growth since these products don’t meet standards determined through collaborative initiatives with Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) as the implementing body.

KAM chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga says illicit trade continues to undermine the concept of a free and open marketplace which is fundamental to improving competitiveness, increasing investment, generating jobs and improving the economy.

“We need the government to protect manufacturers. It needs to develop laws and policies to prevent dumping and importation of counterfeits,” she says.

According to the Consumer Federation of Kenya Secretary General, Stephen Mutoro, the challenge of fakes or substandard goods is a result of high cost of production which has made local goods more expensive, making consumers to go for counterfeits.

Apart from counterfeits made locally, most imitations find their way to Kenya mostly from Asian countries, which have become notorious for producing and exporting large quantities of fakes.

Research indicates that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are most susceptible to counterfeiting with food and electronics taking the lead.

“Televisions, radios, all electronics are potentially, frequently and commonly counterfeited,” Halake said, adding that being a growing economy, the high demand for electrical equipment such as bulbs, wires and switches have fallen prey to counterfeits rings.

Counterfeiters take advantage of increasing demand for cosmetics and beauty products, branded apparels and shoes as Kenyans fall for trendy designs. Food products, agro-chemical products, fertiliser, stationeries and school equipment are among commonly counterfeited products.

It is important to note that it might be very difficult to tell counterfeiters since the illicit traders have become more efficient in their operations, and are making better fakes daily, hiding their footprints really well.

Final destination

“Counterfeiters now manufacture in country X, transit it through another country, and then export them to the final destination,” said Halake.

He disclosed that ACA is launching a study to know the impact and work on stopping this trade.

While the fight against illicit trade has been a difficult task despite numerous collaborative efforts by both the government and industry, additional attempts are required to mop up resources, intelligence and security apparatus to fight the vice.

Apart from health and economic implications, illicit trade undermines the concept of a free and open marketplace, Wakiaga said, which is fundamental to improving competitiveness, increasing investment, generating jobs and improving the economy situations as well as achieving vision 2030 and the Big four agenda.

The manufacturing sector contributed 8.4 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017. However, the government intends to increase this to 15 per cent in 2022 under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, meaning a gap of 7.6 per cent needs to be closed.

Wakiaga said the fight against illicit trade has been a difficult task despite numerous collaborative efforts by both government and industry.

“The keenness, to embolden these initiatives, by the Office of the President assures investors of the full government support in terms of resources, intelligence and security apparatus. We have seen continuous efforts by the government to tackle illicit trade,” she said.

The establishment of an anti-counterfeits focal point within the Office of the President is an indication that severity of the impact of this vice to the citizens and cost to the economy is well understood by the country’s leadership.

Manufacturers say that both government and private sector must be deliberate in ensuring a sustained collaborative approach to these efforts so that the work that has started does not come undone in a few months, and risk being rendered ineffective in years to come.

The manufacturers lobby group says it will continue to advocate for the implementation of the Trade Remedies Act (2017), which seeks to deal with unfair trade practices such as dumping, subsidising and import surges and the need to adopt technological measures to fight illicit trade.

Special court

Kenya Association of Manufacturers is also keen to push for the establishment of a special court to fast-track enforcement of the rulings associated with these crimes while lobbying for a review towards stiffer sentences and penalties for counterfeiters and dealers in illicit trade. Addional reporting by Martin Mwita.