Kinyanjui to build fish feed factory

Plans are underway to open a fish feed processing plant in Naivasha to meet rising demand for the product in the country.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui yesterday said a study has indicated there is need for such a factory and the county has identified land where the factory will be set up. Funds for the project, he said, will be availed in the coming financial year.

“Manufacturers have focused on livestock and chicken feed and forgotten fish feed hence the plans to open the factory,” he said.

Kinyanjui said the county has set aside Sh5 million for the rehabilitation of the Naivasha fish hatchery.

This came even as a delegation, led by Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu, visited Lake Naivasha ahead of a planned tour by Environment Cabinet Secretary Tobiko Keriako.