Our pupils no longer share books, says PS

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has distributed 60 million textbooks to public schools and achieved the desired 1:1 textbook to learner ratio for effective teaching and learning.

Education PS Belio Kipsang said the government, in conjunction with USAid, Global Partnership in Education (GPE) and the World Bank, had cumulatively distributed the textbooks to improve literacy and numeracy in Early Years of Education (EYE) besides the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP).

He made the remarks when he received a 14-member delegation from Zambia, which is on a four-day benchmarking tour on Kenya’s public education system at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Belio also said the tour will provide an opportunity for sector policymakers in the two countries to share experiences on how best educational services are delivered.

On his part, Zambia PS for General Education Felix Phiri said his government had achieved a book to student ratio of 1:5, which he termed a challenge in delivery of quality education.

“We dream of the 1:1 textbook to pupil ratio you have attained. We are in Kenya to learn what it has done to ensure learners access textbooks, which are essential for quality education,” Phiri said.

The delegation from Zambia is also seeking to understand how the ministry handles teacher training particularly in the teaching of Mathematics and Science curriculum in secondary education and management and administration of national exams.

The team will visit schools in Nyeri and Murang’a counties as well as Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Training in Africa (CEMASTEA), Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) for briefing on their respective functions, policies, programmes and initiatives.