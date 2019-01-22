World’s 26 richest own same wealth as 38b people.

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

A new survey has found 26 people now own the same wealth as the poorest half of the world, down from 43 in 2017.

The study by Oxfam International dubbed “Public Good or Private Wealth’ indicates that on the other hand, 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity saw their wealth decline by 11 per cent.

It reveals a new dollar billionaire was created every two days globally last year even as their fortunes increased by 12 per cent or $2.5 billion (Sh254 billion) daily, a report launched yesterday reveals.

According to the report which has been unveiled as political and business leaders gather for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, further unmasks under taxing of corporations and wealthy individuals, with governments failing to clamp down tax evasions.

Back home, World Ultra Wealth Report 2018 report revealed 291 Kenyans have a net worth of more Sh3 billion as the country remains among the top ten globally with the fast growing super-rich class or dollar millionaires (individuals with a net-worth of above $1 million or Sh100 million).

The Oxfam report shows the growing gap between the rich and poor is undermining the fight against poverty, damaging economies and fuelling public anger across the globe. Women and girls are hardest hit by rising economic inequality, according to Oxfam.

“People across the globe are angry and frustrated. Governments must now deliver real change by ensuring corporations and wealthy individuals pay their fair share of tax and investing this money in free healthcare and education that meets the needs of everyone, including women and girls whose needs are so often overlooked,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International.

The report reveals that in Kenya, a boy from a rich family has a one in three chance of continuing his studies beyond secondary school. A girl from a poor family on the other hand has a one in 250 chance of doing so.

Health services

On average, a Kenyan a child from a rich family will have double the amount of education compared to a child from a poor family, the report states.

Kenya is also among countries where the extreme poor are deprived over health services, a move that has pushed President Uhuru Kenyatta to champion universal healthcare by 2022 under his Big Four agenda.

“The size of your bank account should not dictate how many years your children spend in school, or how long you live – yet this is the reality in too many countries across the globe. While corporations and the super-rich enjoy low tax bills, millions of girls are denied a decent education and women are dying for lack of maternity care,” Byanyima noted.

Priviledged few

The Oxfam report reveals that in countries like Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo and India, at times some poor people are held prisoner in hospital until they can pay their bills, incidences that have been reported locally.

Financial analyst Aly-Khan Satchu yesterday noted that the gap between the rich and the poor in the country has continued to widen.

“The rich are getting richer and the poor in fact are getting poorer. The biggest share of economic growth is being snaffled up by a very privileged and small slice of people. Kenya, I venture is biased further but it would be interesting to see how effective our quite innovative Pro-Poor interventions have in fact been,” Satchu told People Daily.

The basis for the classification of the wealthy individuals is based on asset possession, their altruistic efforts, source of wealth as well as the industry focus.

The study by Wealth-X revealed the world’s ultra high net worth (UHNW) stood at 255,810 individuals in 2017. In Kenya, the ultra-rich grew by 11.7 per cent beating the United States, Hong Kong, and India.

Real estate firm Knight Frank’s report released in March last year revealed Kenya created 180 new dollar millionaires in 2017, with the firm quoting the total number of these individuals at 1,290.

Wealth acquisition

The number is projected to have increased as of to date, with the country being among the world’s top 10 that have increased the ranks of the super-rich at the highest rate.

The fast rising multi-billionaires have elicited debate over their wealth acquisition especially on the context of recent tough times in the country’s economy, where government has been struggling to meet its budgetary obligations while corporates reported year-on-year profit drops.

The proportion of Kenyans living below the poverty line, which is less than $1.90 (about Sh193.04) per day, stands at about 35.6 per cent according to the World Bank, with the global lender warning that the country is unlikely to eradicate poverty by 2030.

“The gap between rich and poor is pulling us apart. It stops us from beating poverty and achieving equality between women and men. Yet most of our political leaders are failing to reduce this dangerous divide. It does not have to be this way. Inequality is not inevitable – it is a political choice,” the report by Oxfam reads in part.