Museveni puts brakes on sport betting

Kampa, Monday

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has ordered authorities to stop issuing and renewing licences to betting firms in a bid to crack down on gambling, finance minister David Bahati said Monday.

“The directive was received on the matter and it is going to be implemented,” the minister said.

Speaking to the privately-owned Daily Monitor, Bahati said Museveni had ordered that “from now onwards, no new companies are going to be licensed. Those which are already registered, no renewal of licences when they expire.”

Gambling, especially in sport, has become a phenomenon across East Africa, driven by the ubiquity of satellite and digital television, with smartphones that enable online and app-based gambling.

Betting shops have emerged widely in cities, towns and villages across Uganda,

Samuel Mutekanga, an operator at one of the leading sports betting companies in Kampala, Betway, was shocked by the decision.

“The directive is not only a surprise but shocking….Were we consulted? No. How can such a ban come in a pedestrian way?” he said.

Patrick Lubaale, another sports betting official at Galz Betting in downtown Kampala, said thousands depended on the industry. – AFP