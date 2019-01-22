Bungoma hiring spree ‘ups wage bill’

Bungoma county is said to have increased the number of staff in the financial year 2017/18, thus increasing expenditure.

A report by the Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, states that Bungoma had additional staff that increased the wage bill by 35 per cent compared to the previous year.

The report stated that the additional staff indicated an increase of personal emoluments paid out which represented 53.7 per cent of the total expenditure. It showed that the additional staff took up Sh4.6 billion for the Financial Year 2017/18 which was an increase of Sh1.2 billion compared to the previous financial year.

County’s expenditure on domestic travel amounted to Sh183.42 million with the Executive spending the highest amount at Sh168.4 million while the County Assembly spent Sh15.02 million.

Findings further show that majority of funds by the county government went to recurrent expenditure as compared to development expenditure.