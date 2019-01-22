Snake bites patient to a painful medical bill

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

When Tarkok Chelimo, 65, set out to her farm five months ago, she did not know that danger lurked ahead and that her life was about to take a turn for the worse.

The mother of eight had gone to harvest maize in her small farm in Arabal, Baringo county, in September when she was bitten by a snake on her right foot.

Anti-venom

She slumped to the ground but luckily her daughter Josephine Chelimo, who was around the farm, came to her rescue.

After receiving first aid at a nearby clinic, she was taken to Nyahururu Sub-County Hospital because the facility did not have anti-venom.

Unfortunately, they also did not get the vaccine in Nyahururu and were advised to go to Nakuru where her leg was amputated just below the knee to save her life.

“I have gone through tough and painful moments in the last few months,” she said at her Nakuru Level 5 Hospital bed. “I thought I was going to die because I had even lost consciousness at one point,” she added.

“My life has been turned upside down. I don’t know how I am going to survive out there but I thank God for sparing my life,” said Tarkok adding that she is determined to forge ahead despite being confined to crutches.

Although Tarkok was discharged two weeks ago, she cannot go home yet because of a pending Sh135,000 hospital bill. “All I want is to go home. I need help,” she said.

She is appealing to well-wishers to help her clear the bill saying she has no means to and her husband, Chelimo Kibowen, 71, is ailing and has nobody to look after him.