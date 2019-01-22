Four Narok pupils to attend United Nations forum in US.

Four Class Eight pupils from Enkakenya Centre for Excellence girls boarding primary school in Enoosaen village in Narok county are set to travel to the United States to participate in 2019 New York Montessori Model United Nations ( UN) conference.

Centre’s communications officer Valine Moraa said they have partnered with Whitby Primary School, Greenwich, Connecticut, adding that the pupils will role play the operations of the United Nations with their American peers during the two- say conference.