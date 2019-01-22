Court fails to save MP from NCPB fraud trial

The High Court has declined to stop corruption proceedings against Sirisia MP John Waluke and his business associate over the loss of Sh313 million at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi declined to issue ex-parte orders stopping the case against the lawmaker, Grace Wakhungu and Erad Supplies & General Contracts Limited before the court. “I have considered the application and decline to grant any ex-parte orders because the petitioner had all the time to file this application but chose to file it today when the hearing is before trial court,” he said.

Conservatory order

The three, through lawyer Nelson Havi, moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking orders to prohibit the commencement of the hearing of the proceedings before Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Anti-Corruption Court where they are facing several corruption-related charges.

“Pending hearing and determination of the petition, a conservatory order be issued prohibiting the respondent (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Director of Public Prosecutions) from commencing the hearing of the proceedings before Anti-Corruption Court,” said Walukhe in the court papers.

In August, they were charged with altering a false document to an arbitrator being an invoice for $1.1 million (Sh110 million) as evidence in an arbitration between NCPB and Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited.

Wakhungu, Waluke and Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited have sued the NCPB, EACC, the DPP, Attorney General, Chief Magistrates Court Milimani Anti-Corruption Court. Waluke is said to be a shareholder of Erad Supplies.

The judge ordered the applicants to serve the respondents before the hearing of the main petition on January 24. They had urged the court to declare their case unconstitutional, quash and prohibit their further prosecution before the trial court.

Violation of rights

They also want the entire charge sheet quashed and an order prohibiting the respondents from proceeding with their prosecution.

The accused claim they will be prejudiced if the hearing commences before the determination of their constitutional challenge to the charges as set out in the petition. Trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti said the hearing of the case will start next month.

They further aver that the court has powers to determine petitioner and remedy the respondents denial, violation or infringement of their rights as set out and in the meantime issue a conservatory order prohibiting the commencement of the proceeding with the prosecution against.