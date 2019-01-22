Is it time for another Judiciary radical surgery?

The Judiciary in Kenya is caught up in a crisis of public confidence. It is buffeted from all corners by a people who has become increasingly impatient with an institution that does not seem to be reforming itself in line with the country’s new ethos of public service, probity, integrity and accountability.

The fight against corruption is simply the last straw that broke the camel’s back of the disenchantment that has been growing about the way Kenyan courts are dispensing justice—or are they?

Several incidents have demonstrated increasing disaffection with the Judiciary. President Uhuru Kenyatta has on several occasions asked courts to step up their game and assist the government in the war on graft. There are hundreds of corruption cases pending in courts that somehow just do not seem to proceed to, and complete, their full hearing.

Director of Public prosecutions (DPP)Noordin Haji has become frustrated with the events at the Judiciary. From being stopped from prosecuting graft suspects to suspects being granted what he feels are inordinately light bail terms, the DPP feels hard done in by the courts. He has warned Kenyans could soon lose faith with the justice system.

Actually, that faith was lost long ago, and the Judiciary does not seem to realise it. And it is not just with corruption cases that Kenyans are disenchanted with. There are numerous complaints against the way courts are administering justice.

Indeed, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), has lined up for hearing 12 complaints against judges, including those of the Supreme Court.

In 2018, the JSC dismissed nine magistrates. Another 12 cases are still pending before it from the disbanded Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board. The complaints JSC is set to deal with include laziness and absenteeism, delay in delivering judgements, conflict of interest et cetera.

It has also been reported that American authorities may soon be seeking extradition orders against some judges said to have been compromised by the Akasha brothers to help them evade justice for years. The Akasha brothers were extradited to the US for trial on drug trafficking charges and were convicted.

There is a perennial backlog of cases that courts never seem able to tackle. Work ethic questions among judicial officers abound. In many courts, judges or magistrates do not enter the courtroom before 9am. They listen to mentions for an hour before taking a tea break. They will then return for another hour before going for lunch. After a brief afternoon session, their day ends. How will courts ever clear the caseload with this level of productivity?

An equally frustrated Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants courts to sit at night and over weekends for cases to move faster. Clearly, something has gone awry with the Judiciary.

Yet amid this crisis, Chief Justice, Mr David Maraga, is silent! One would have expected that he would have demonstrated through serious action that he is keen on restoring public faith in the justice system. However, he is always in a defensive mode. His favourite refrain is that the courts will only convict case with strong evidence. That is fine. The point is, courts should dispense with cases expeditiously so that even those without strong evidence can be dismissed.

Worse, the new trend of dismissing cases before they are heard on the basis of evidence strength really makes a mockery of justice. How can courts make a judgement over a case without its going through trial? That is a very serious miscarriage of justice and Kenyans must say no to a system that is so open to abuse!

When retired president Mwai Kibaki, came to power, it became clear to his government that the Judiciary at that point was so rotten that nothing short of a radical surgery could salvage it. A report on the integrity of the bench was published which became the basis for vetting of judges who had been adversely mentioned. Many of them were axed.

While the Judiciary is now manifestly independent given the new constitutional order, the country cannot sit back and allow it to run rogue. Vetting has become part and parcel of Kenya’s body politic, and must be extended to the Judiciary.

It is clear the judiciary is now a stumbling block in the war against graft. It is time a thorough shake-up was undertaken. The Executive and Legislature should immediately set up the mechanism to facilitate this process. —[email protected]