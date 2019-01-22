Prioritise growth in county allocations

County governments could be going against the spirit of devolution with reports of 24 counties not allocating any funds to development in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year. The Office of Controller of Budget notes that more cash went to recurrent as opposed to development.

County governments incurred Sh3.51 billion on development activities, representing an absorption rate of two per cent of the annual development budget.

As a proportion of approved annual development budget, Narok, Murang’a and Kitui counties attained the highest absorption rate at 25.9 per cent, 14.9 per cent, and 8.4 per cent, respectively. The rest fell short of expectations with more than half of the 47 counties not spending even a single cent on development.

The situation is made worse by the fact that leaders have been squandering huge amounts of money in pointless local and foreign trips. County governments spent a whopping Sh2.67 billion on domestic and foreign travel during the reporting period.

It also emerged that 14 county Assemblies reported higher expenditure on committee sitting allowance than the SRC’s recommended monthly maximum of Sh80,000. The assemblies were Migori, Kwale, Siaya, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Nyandarua, Kisii, Makueni, Mombasa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nairobi.

Instead of delivering on their mandate, the leaders have decided to pamper themselves with hefty salaries and generous allowances.

The good news is that cumulative budgets for the counties has continued to increase and stood at Sh450.2 billion in 2018/19 compared to Sh410.1 billion in 2017/18. The increase is in line with growth in equitable share of revenue from the National government from Sh302 billion in 2017/18 to Sh314 billion in the current year.

At the same time, funding from own source of revenue has been projected to grow from Sh49.22 billion in 2017/18 to Sh50.06 billion in 2018/19. The report shows an improvement in own source revenue collection from Sh4.82 billion in the first quarter of 2017/18 to Sh7.41 billion in that period.

Unfortunately, Kenya’s development strategy in perspective is worrying. In the budget for the 2018/19, development took only 24 per cent — below the 30 per cent threshold — recurrent about 60 per cent, and transfers to counties 15 per cent. More needs to be done to push this development agenda to the next level.

The cornerstone of justice is premised on evidence of any wrong committed. Those with other parameters in seeking vengeance must get a taste of the law themselves. The avalanche of morbid fear the elderly in parts of this country have to shake off daily, makes a mockery of the presumption of innocent till proven guilty.