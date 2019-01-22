Tactical vigilance vital in war on terror

Alberto Leny

The terrorist attack at DusitD2 a week ago has once again demonstrated how Kenya remains vulnerable to some critical challenges facing the world today.

Recounting progress made in 2018 and challenges of 2019 last Friday, United Nations secretary general António Guterres said:

“As we look to the challenges we face – from climate change to migration to terrorism to the downsides of globalisation – there is no doubt in my mind that global challenges require global solutions. No country can do it alone. We need today multilateralism more than ever.”

As Kenyan security agencies draw commendation for the swift, efficient response that helped prevent a higher casualty toll, it is clear that terrorism remains a real and constant threat to this country.

Terrorists are bolder, deadlier and more sophisticated as they aim to inflict maximum harm through a twisted evil mentality buttressed by convoluted propaganda and lethal, mostly unconventional, weapons of destruction.

Our security agencies must remain vigilant and maintain a high-level of alertness to counter this threat. Terrorism is a persistent terrifying reality defying humanity, race, faith and nationality. We must collectively strongly respond to the fear that terrorism breeds.

The devastating and horrifying impact of terrorism first captured universal attention on September 11, 2001 when a series of coordinated attacks on the World Trade Centre by Al Qaeda in the United States killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000.

For Kenyans, the tragic taste of terrorism came on August 7, 1998, when nearly simultaneous bomb explosions at the US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam killed 224 people and left 4,085 injured.

Kenya has since suffered more terror attacks that have left scars of physical pain and emotional distress. They include 148 killed and 80 injured in the April 1, 2015 Garissa University attack and the September 21, 2013 Westgate Mall horror that claimed 68 lives and left 200 wounded.

These painful memories have literally joined Kenya and the US at the hip in the fight against terrorism. After 9/11, the George W. Bush administration declared a worldwide “war on terror”, involving open and covert military operations, new security legislation, and efforts to block financing of terrorism.

Kenya responded to this call on other states to join in fighting terror as Washington declared that “you are either with us, or you are with the terrorists”.

Many governments adopted strident laws, lifting long-standing legal protections and stepping up domestic policing and intelligence work.

Terrorism is a complex phenomenon. Challenges have been identified and criticism levelled at some of the approaches in dealing with it. Sometimes unorthodox means may be the only way to fight a shadowy enemy.

Kenya cannot afford to isolate itself from international efforts to address terrorism’s growing threat to humanity. The country must reinforce its internal security mechanisms.

The new face of terrorism couched in religious fanaticism and militant extremism is designed to inflict maximum harm.

This face of ideology-inspired terrorism mostly avoids direct confrontation with State security or militaries in conventional warfare, instead largely channelling a deadly arsenal of bombs and other explosive devices in “suicide attacks” at “soft targets” or at civilians. Our security agencies must remain fully alert to protect the people from this evil threat. —[email protected]